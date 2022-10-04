Julia Trubkina carrying Brandon Gibbs tries to give him back to his mom

Brandon and Julia made a funny video with Brandon’s mom Betty. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina have been known to share silly videos on social media.

Their videos tend to play on the fact that Brandon is very close with his parents, and that connection was made fun of in their recent video.

In the funny clip, Julia was carrying Brandon, who was facing her with his legs wrapped around her, and she walked over to Brandon’s mom, Betty Gibbs.

Across the video, the premise read, “Pov: when I try to give my husband back to his mom.”

The video showed Betty backing away and shaking her arms and head and then cut to Betty with her hands on her head, trying to dodge Julia as she attempted to hand Brandon, who was still in her arms, to her.

Brandon had a big smile on his face the whole time and remarked in the caption of the video, “this is probably one of my favorite videos of all time🤣🤣.”

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

Brandon and Julia were first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers on Season 8 of the flagship series when Julia arrived to America from her home country of Russia.

They had met through one of Brandon’s friends, and Brandon ended up proposing to Julia on his first trip to meet her in person.

Their journey living under Brandon’s parent’s roof was a significant part of their storyline in Season 8.

They also appeared on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? where their life as newlyweds, Julia’s jealousy, and Brandon’s parent’s helicoptering were all parts of their narrative.

Since then, Brandon and Julia have appeared in Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Diaries, where viewers learned that the pair moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, after contemplating a move to Florida.

Julia said she wasn’t cast on Season 7 of Happily Ever After because she is Russian

Around the time news of the Season 7 of HEA cast was revealed, Julia was asked by a fan, “Why will you not be in the new season HEA???”

To which Julia answered, “because I’m Russian I guess….. so…..”

Her remarks got her in hot water with her Ukrainian 90 Day castmate Yara Zaya who mocked Julia with a facial expression and called her out, saying, “My reaction when Russian people complain that the world discriminates against them [hand over face emojis.].”

Julia responded by clapping back at Yara and making the same face she made while writing over the image, “my face when people do a lot of plastic surgery for beauty but still use a lot of makeup and a lot of filters to make a video.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.