Julia Trubkina asserts she was not selected for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? because she’s Russian

News of the cast and premiere date for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was announced last week and did not include Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs.

When asked by 90 Day fans why she thought she and Brandon were passed over for the hit spinoff, Julia replied that it was because she is Russian.

In Julia’s response, she was not joking and appeared to give that answer in all seriousness. While there are no Russian cast members in the upcoming Happily Ever After? season, there is no indication that the cast selection had anything to do with socio-political factors, as is Julia’s assumption.

Julia also did not expand on her blanket theory.

Brandon and Julia were featured on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Since then, Julia appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All, and the pair have had several segments on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Julia Trubkina thinks she knows why she was not selected for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

While doing a Q&A with 90 Day fans on Instagram, Julia was asked, “Why will you not be in the new season HEA???”

To which Julia answered, “because I’m Russian I guess….. so…..”

Julia did not touch on any other reasons why the couple might not have been cast. Namely, that they haven’t been received all that well by the majority of fans who have felt like their storylines have been boring.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina just made a major move

Brandon and Julia’s quest to move out of Richmond, Virginia, was highlighted on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries in a several-parts segment.

First, Brandon’s dad, Ron, made the offer for them to move back to the family farm and take it over while he and his wife Betty would move out.

That plan appears to have been grazed over because the next time Brandon and Julia appeared on 90 Day Diaries, they were making plans to move to Ocala, Florida.

When that didn’t pan out on-screen, Brandon and Julia made hints on social media that they did, in fact, move. After leaving 90 Day fans in the dark for a few days and teasing them with different questions, Brandon revealed that they had moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Furthermore, he announced that he and Julia had applied for a home loan with the bank and that they had more news to be revealed in the near future.

