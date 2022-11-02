Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs drop suggestion about 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina want to see something different happen on Pillow Talk. Pic credit: @brandongibbs92/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina just dropped a heavy hint to the 90 Day network about a cast suggestion they want to happen on Pillow Talk.

Those familiar with Brandon and Julia know the close bond Brandon has with his parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs. They are some of the most involved 90 Day parents and they have always been a part of Brandon and Julia’s storylines.

With that said, the foursome made a funny video advocating for them all the be on the hit spinoff Pillow Talk together.

Both Brandon and Julia and Ron and Betty have been on the show as couples but they think their group dynamic would be entertaining on the show.

On Pillow Talk, popular cast members from the 90 Day network give commentary on currently airing episodes of the show and its spinoffs from the comfort of their beds. Furthermore, the two cast members have witty banter amongst themselves about what they are watching.

If Brandon, Julia, and Brandon’s parents are accepted on the show as a group of four, it would be the first time that has happened on Pillow Talk.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina want to be on Pillow Talk with Brandon’s parents

To make their case for being on Pillow Talk as a foursome, Brandon, Julia, Ron, and Betty made a video to make their case.

The video started with Julia walking up the steps of a porch wearing a nightshirt that said, “I’m not spoiled my husband just loves me.” Julia then got closer to the camera in a separate shot before the video cut to Betty, Ron, Julia, and Brandon sitting on a porch couch with their heads down.

Next, they all looked up and started drinking and eating — as many of the cast members do on Pillow Talk — as if to paint the picture of what to expect if all four of them were on the show.

The caption of the video read, “We get messages about how great it would be if the four of us were on #pillowtalk . 📺 what do you think of it? @90dayfiance @tlc might like this idea if a lot of people tag them😀😀❤️💙.”

It seems like Brandon, Julia, Ron, and Betty know that the 90 Day audience likes to see their dynamic because they tend to post a lot of content together.

Brandon and his dad Ron had a popular video

One of the most popular social media posts from Brandon was a video he shared, which was filmed by Julia, that featured Brandon and Ron dancing with a goat.

Both of them tried to get the goat to mimic them, which was ultimately successful as lots of laughs could be heard in the video as well.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.