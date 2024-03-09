Joy-Anna Duggar delivered on her promise of a Duggar sister question and answer session.

Six of the nine Duggar daughters were present. Missing were Jinger Duggar, Jessa Duggar, and Jill Duggar.

The sister session was filled with mostly known facts and was very surface level, which wasn’t surprising as Joy-Anna would never do anything to cross her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Some questions asked about hobbies, while others were about family members and other events.

While all of that was semi-interesting, what Joy-Anna did had viewers talking.

Not only was she in the middle of the group with the camera put on her directly, but she also showcased her “dirty feet” and didn’t edit them out.

Joy-Anna Duggar slammed for ‘dirty feet’ in new vlog

Joy-Anna Duggar likes to be barefoot, but it seems she isn’t too keen on cleaning her feet after being outside without shoes.

The Counting On star showcased her feet in her weekly vlog, and the heels of her feet were nearly black.

Viewers took to Reddit to voice their disgust, and the thread came complete with a shot of Joy-Anna’s feet.

The comment section didn’t disappoint.

One Redditor wrote, “She probably hops right into bed with those feet too. The end of her bed sheets must be ick.”

Another called her out for her “dirty a** feet” by the white blankets they chose to use while filming the Q&A segment.

Someone else noted, “She’s against house shoes. That much is apparent.”

What did the Duggar sisters talk about?

The Q&A session was very innocent, as we knew it would be given that Joy-Anna Duggar was including her younger sisters in the mix.

Jana Duggar made a rare appearance on camera, actually answered the questions, and seemed interested. However, some of her expressions seemed to hint that she may be one of the siblings who isn’t okay with Jill Duggar speaking out.

However, the younger sisters, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie, were all still very childlike, with Joy-Anna and Jana helping them with their questions and assisting them, especially when they didn’t quite understand what was being asked.

It’s been quite some time since the younger sisters were on television; they are all teenagers. Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie were all born back-to-back.

Sister time seems important to Joy-Anna, though it’s unclear why she didn’t have Jill and Jessa participate in this gathering, especially since they are semi-local.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.