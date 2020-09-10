Joy-Anna Duggar shares Gideon’s ‘smoky eye’ after makeup mishap

Joy-Anna Duggar is discovering the joys and challenges of having two little ones to look after.

She shared photos of Gideon getting into her makeup and creating a look that she just had to share. Joy-Anna is working on balancing mom life with a two-year-old and a baby who she welcomed just three weeks ago.

Gideon creates perfect smoky eye with Joy-Anna’s makeup

In her most recent Instagram post, Joy-Anna Duggar shared two photos of Gideon after he got into her makeup. It was clear he went for it all when he got ahold of her eyeshadow palette. His face was covered in makeup and he smiled proudly for the camera.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Several of the comments on the post joked about Gideon doing a smoky eye better than they could. He definitely did get his eye to pop, though it wasn’t a complete success. They joked about Joy-Anna and the misfortune, but it was all in good fun.

With more distractions in the home, it was easy for the toddler to find some mischief. He didn’t hurt himself and appeared to fully enjoy covering his face in his mom’s makeup. Joy-Anna Duggar seemed to take it in stride, joking about what happened with her son.

Two is harder than one

Jessa Duggar is known for talking about the transition from one child to two being harder than it was from two to three. Several of the other Duggar women have more than one child, but no one has talked about the transition being hard more than her.

Having a newborn and a toddler is going to be a change of pace for Joy-Anna Duggar. She will likely lean on her sisters who have been there, especially Jessa. Evelyn Mae was born just three weeks ago, so everything is still fresh and new.

Finding a routine that works will take time. For now, Joy-Anna is making sure her daughter’s needs are met and chasing after Gideon in the spare moments. He adores his baby sister. Photos of the siblings have been documented by both mom and dad over the last few weeks.

Despite the small mishap with Gideon and the makeup, Joy-Anna Duggar seems to be doing a great job navigating motherhood as a mom of two. She can laugh at the chaos and that will help her through what is yet to come.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.