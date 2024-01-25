Joy-Anna Duggar mocked for misspelling due to ‘ignorant parents’

Joy-Anna Duggar didn’t have the best look when she thought she would share a fun moment with Austin Forsyth and her kids.

The Counting On star shared a snap of her husband throwing Gideon up in the air while he was in a recliner. It was mid-air, so it wasn’t crisp, but the words on the slide were crystal clear.

She wrote “Schananigans” instead of “Schenanigans.”

It isn’t shocking, as the Duggar homeschool education has long been criticized. The older children learned much independently from what their mother, Michelle Duggar, wanted them to. And when the older daughters hit a certain age, they helped school the younger children.

Joy-Anna seemingly didn’t know she spelled the word wrong, which made critics laugh even more.

In a world with autocorrect on every smartphone – how could it not correct that? Perhaps she has it marked as a real word?

Critics blast Joy-Anna Duggar for ‘Schananigans’

It took less than an hour before a Redditor captured Joy-Anna Duggar’s Instagram Story and shared it for the critics to come at the mom of three.

Despite the blocked door in the background and the overturned basket on the floor, the words on the screen caught everyone’s attention.

One critic wrote, “Poor Joy. That girl really got shafted by the SOTDRT and her ignorant parents.”

Another said, “While all of that is horrible, just imagine the damage that’s going to be done to her own children educationally as she attempts to play teacher around the SOTDRT. 🫢”

And one more commented, “I feel like the word ‘shenanigans’ was a word millennials adopted into our lingo in college and in doing so, we all kind of went through a short phrase of figuring out how to spell it, so this is really a trip down memory lane for me as I approach 10 years post college graduation this year 😅.”

Reddit users comment on the situation. Pic credit: @skiunit13/Reddit

Joy-Anna Duggar visited Jinger Duggar in California

Joy-Anna Duggar has been busy this month.

She returned to social media after a month-long hiatus and has been on the go since.

Visiting Jinger Duggar in California was at the top of her list, and she and Austin Forsyth took the kids to the West Coast.

The Counting On star shared a vlog chronicling her adventures with Jinger, revealing they went rock climbing and did other fun things. She spent most of her time riding with her big sister while Austin rode with Jeremy Vuolo.

It’s been a wild year so far, and it’s only just the beginning.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.