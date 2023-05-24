Joy-Anna Duggar dragged for having newborn baby out in the heat while farming with family

Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed baby boy Gunner one week ago.

The mom of three has been sharing sweet photos of her newborn as her two older kids adjust to their new roles with a baby.

One of the adventures Joy shared with followers was farming as a family. She shared a carousel of images that featured Austin Forsyth on a tractor with Evelyn. There were also some photos of Gunner and his tiny baby hands.

While it seemed to be a fun family outing while spending time outdoors, having a newborn in the heat just a week after his birth didn’t settle well with some of her followers.

This isn’t anything new for the Duggar family, but the critics seem to be out in full force when a new little one is born.

Joy captioned her share, “Bailing hay today 🚜☀️ The kids got to drive the tractors and learned the process of storing up hay for the winter.💛 👀 the little baby fingers.”

Joy-Anna Duggar called out for having Gunner out in the heat

It has been unseasonably hot for many states this year, and Arkansas is likely seeing some of that weather pattern.

Joy-Anna Duggar included two photos of Gunner in the carousel. One featured him presumably only wearing a diaper, and the other featuring his baby fingers showed he was wearing a white onesie.

One commenter called out the Counting On star, writing, “Shouldn’t you be at home out of the hot sun with a newborn baby 🔥”

Someone replied, “@carmenbailey2544, as a pediatric nurse, I agree with you.

And not only was the subject of Gunner being in the heat addressed, but the followers also came for Joy and Austin Forsyth for not requiring Evelyn to wear shoes while on the tractor and around farm equipment.

One follower wrote, “Kids are adorable, but bare feet on a tractor and on a farm is a recipe for big problems. Take it from someone who grew up in farm country.”

Another agreed, saying, “Little girl needs shoes on when around farm equipment, please be careful! Cute pictures with dad.”

Joy-Anna Duggar receives plenty of criticism

This isn’t the first time followers and critics came for Joy-Anna Duggar and her parenting.

There was plenty of criticism after Gideon was born when Joy and Austin Forsyth lived in a camper.

She is typically a good sport about it, rarely clapping back. Plenty of fans also take up for her in the comments.

However, Joy isn’t Jessa, so don’t expect epic clapbacks.