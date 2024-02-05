Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth seem ‘genuinely in love’ amid parenting criticism

Joy-Anna Duggar has had a rough go of things lately.

From admitting she struggles with negative comments and people not knowing who she is apart from her famous to some parenting criticism, the reality TV star hasn’t received positive feedback from followers.

However, it was a new day, and Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth seemingly spent some time alone while enjoying a meal.

The couple smiled for a selfie, looking happy while sitting beside one another.

She recently shared that their date nights were spent taking dance classes together, and they were doing it with John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. The classes were a gift from Austin, and the two enjoyed it so much that they bought a package, making it a weekly event.

Spending quality time together is helping the couple, as they look happier lately.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth look ‘genuinely in love’ in new share

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a new selfie of her and Austin Forsyth soaking up the sunshine.

She didn’t caption the photo with words, only emojis.

The smiles on their faces didn’t go unnoticed by followers, nor did the fact that Austin was on the phone.

They showed up in the comment section to show love for the couple, with many gushing over how “cute” they were.

One specific commenter said, “Love how much you two seem genuinely in love with each other!!! Thanks for showing that to all of us as a testimony to the Lord!”

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

What’s Joy-Anna Duggar up to?

Currently, Joy-Anna Duggar is working on her weekly vlog and bringing in revenue streams.

She shares some Instagram ads, like those of her sisters Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, and Jinger Duggar. Still, she primarily focuses on YouTube and ensures she posts videos regularly.

Joy-Anna also spends time with the kids and Austin Forsyth while he is working on jobs. She talked a little bit about doing that during one of her videos. That, coupled with decluttering the house, seems to be what the family is doing these days.

The couple recently visited Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo in California. They plan to make it a yearly trip, mainly because it is a nice little getaway in the winter. Joy-Anna revealed she and Jinger talk the most right now, but it changes with the seasons of life.

The reality star seems happier in this stage of life, as she and Austin spend more time connecting and enjoying each other’s company.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.