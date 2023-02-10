Jovi Dufren shares throwback photos to celebrate 5 years together with Yara Zaya

90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are celebrating five years together, and Jovi shared throwback photos from early in their relationship to commemorate the occasion

Jovi and Yara met on a travel app for people looking for travel companions. The pair met up for the first time in Budapest, Hungary, and had such a good time together that they continued to explore their connection and travel more.

Now, for their milestone anniversary, Jovi treated 90 Day Fiance fans to a throwback video montage from the beginning of their relationship in Budapest.

Jovi opened the video with a selfie Yara took of the two of them, where Jovi had his tongue out, and Yara was smiling. The video then showed each of them individually posing at Széchenyi Baths, another couple’s selfie, and a picture of Yara taking a picture of herself.

The last photo of the series was of Jovi lying in the middle of the bed while Yara had her hand on his head. The video ended with a shot of the Chain Bridge in Budapest.

Jovi summed up his relationship timeline and experience with Yara in the caption of his nostalgic post.

He reflected, “5 Years ago we met for the first time in Budapest. Seriously can’t believe it’s been 5 years. What a roller coaster 😂😂. Crazy to think in 5 years we have traveled the world, Yara has moved to the US, we have become parents, and now have a 2 year old 🤯.”

He finished his caption by saying that he wouldn’t trade the time spent with Yara for anything and he has “loved every moment” of their journey together.

90 Day Fiance fans cheered for Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s milestone

90 Day Fiance viewers have been watching Jovi and Yara since Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. The pair also entertained reality fans on Seasons 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? as well as on 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Bares All.

That said, fans of the culturally different couple cheered for Jovi and Yara’s relationship in the comments of Jovi’s anniversary post.

One person said that they “really enjoyed watching both of you grow as people” and recognized that it was not easy for them to share their lives with the public.

Another supporter told Jovi he was “a wonderful dad and a great husband” and further commented that he has given Yara a privileged life.

Someone else wished them well and remarked that they have “accomplished so much.”

90 Day Fiance fans celebrated Jovi and Yara. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Other people popped into the comments to celebrate Jovi and Yara, with one person remarking to Jovi, “I hope your wife sees how much you give her 👏.”

90 Day Fiance viewers showed their support for Jovi and Yara. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Jovi has to be away a lot at work

While it does seem like Jovi, Yara, and their daughter Mylah get to spend a lot of quality time together, Jovi does have to part with them often to go to work.

Jovi works in underwater robotics and has a schedule where he works several weeks on and then has several weeks off.

While Yara was pregnant with Mylah, viewers watched as Jovi got stuck in another country for work, and Yara had to endure her pregnancy with him gone for about half of it.

However, it seems like Yara has now gotten used to Jovi needing to be away, and they have said on the show that they have a lot of communication while Jovi is at work.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.