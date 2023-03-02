Jovi Dufren hates Yara’s new cowgirl boots and minidress

Yara Zaya has excellent style, but her husband, Jovi Dufren, doesn’t always agree with her fashion choices.

Case in point, her latest purchase of white cowgirl boots garnered two thumbs down from her husband.

Yara felt confident in her new boots as she snapped a video showing the white ensemble.

The Boujee by Yara founder was out with Jovi enjoying a meal, and she paired the boots with white Daisy Dukes and a white minidress styled with a black harness belt.

The couple enjoyed a day out, and Yara stopped in front of a store to take a snap of her cute outfit and reveal that she’s always wanted to buy the boots, but Jovi tried to convince her otherwise.

“Jovi don’t like it because I guess it’s so southern,” said Yara as she recorded the video. “But I kind of like it. Look how cute.”

Yara then turned the camera on Jovi and asked him directly if he liked her boots, to which he answered, “no!”

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren enjoy a day out without baby Mylah

After enjoying a meal, the couple engaged in indoor golf. Yara showed off her skills in one clip by hitting the ball quite far, and even Jovi was impressed.

That’s not the only thing that caught his attention as Jovi commented on Yara in her Daisy Dukes as she took a swing.

The couple seems to have left their daughter Mylah at home to spend quality time together, which is rare since they usually bring the two-year-old everywhere.

However, this time the parents opted for a child-free day, and by all accounts, it was an enjoyable one.

Last season, the pair discussed adding a second child to their family, but Yara was not on board with that.

The Ukrainian native felt that the timing was off due to their busy lifestyle and constant traveling, and even Jovi’s mother, Gwen, agreed that the couple should hold off on baby number two.

During the Tell, All Gwen bluntly noted that her son still has growing up to do, even after becoming a husband and father.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya celebrates with Fab Fit Fun

Yara recently promoted Fab Fit Fun in an Instagram post as the company celebrated its tenth anniversary.

“Happy Birthday @fabfitfun 🥳🥳🥳! This Spring🌸, #fabfitfun is celebrating 10 years of delivering happiness to everyone, everywhere and I have a very special deal for you!” wrote Yara in her caption.

The TLC star showed off her box of goodies, and she even shared a special deal with her 674,000 Instagram followers.

Fab Fit Fun is a seasonal subscription box service that sends out goodies with items worth up to $300.

Each box contains one to six items with skincare, wellness products, accessories, and more.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.