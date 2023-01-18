Jovi Dufren addresses Photoshop accusations in picture with Yara Zaya

A recent picture of Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya looked off to onlookers. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans felt like something wasn’t quite right in Jovi Dufren’s recent picture with his wife, Yara Zaya.

The photo, presumably taken in New York while they were there for the Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Tell All, had a difference between how Jovi looked and how Yara looked.

As the couple posed in front of a city backdrop, Yara looked bright and vibrant in the photo as her whole figure glowed.

Jovi, who was right at Yara’s side, did not look as vibrant and glowing as Yara in the snap. In his caption, Jovi remarked that Jamal Menzies had taken the picture.

The lighting between the two was obvious, and it didn’t take long for 90 Day Fiance viewers to notice.

After Jovi was called out for the image possibly being Photoshopped, he explained what happened to make the picture look like that.

Jovi Dufren responded to Photoshop allegations on his photo with Yara Zaya

The comments section of Jovi’s post that he shared with his 384k followers was filled with people asking if he or Yara were Photoshopped in.

The top comment, receiving 149 likes, questioned, “Jovi…why do you look photoshopped next to Yara?”

Jovi hopped into the comments himself to clarify what was going on in the photo.

He remarked, “Hahaha everybody the picture is [not] photoshopped. Jamal just never used the camera before so he was just clicking a button and it flashed on her.”

Are Jovi and Yara moving out of Jovi’s native Louisiana?

A hot topic coming up for Jovi and Yara at the Happily Ever After? Tell All will be over a possible move for the couple and their young daughter, Mylah.

90 Day viewers have heard Yara’s many complaints over the years about her disdain for New Orleans and Louisiana.

That said, Jovi has been teasing his Instagram following for a while now about where he and Yara want to move to. His most prominent answer has been going to Texas or Florida.

In the preview clip for the fourth and final part of the Tell All, Jovi said he wanted to move to Florida but also liked living in Louisiana.

The scene then showed Liz Woods telling Jovi that he would lose the hands-on help from his parents before Jovi’s mom Gwen Maynard appeared virtually.

Gwen revealed that she had already bought a property in Louisiana to build a house to be closer to Jovi, Yara, and Mylah.

90 Day fans will have to keep watching the Tell All to find out the fallout.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.