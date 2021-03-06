Josh Martinez reveals problem that wasn’t shown during The Challenge: Double Agents elimination

Josh Martinez shared that there was an unaired mishap during the Double Agents elimination. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Josh Martinez recently attempted to clear up a misconception about a poor performance on Double Agents, as he says it involved an unaired problem.

Josh, a former Big Brother winner, provided some more details about an elimination event that took place at The Crater site during Double Agents Episode 12.

Keep in mind, this report will have spoilers through the latest episode of The Challenge Season 36 including the latest elimination update.

Episode 12 featured an elimination twist

With Episode 12 of Double Agents, host TJ Lavin announced a Security Breach at The Crater. The twist was that there were two men’s eliminations to start the episode.

The Double Agents team of Chris “CT” Tamburello and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley decided the elimination matchups. CT allowed Devin to choose whoever he wanted to face, so he chose Darrell Taylor. Meanwhile, CT decided to volunteer to go down against Josh to try to win his Gold Skull.

The dramatic double-elimination saw a game that made its return, with some differences from the previous editions. It involved competitors swinging from harnesses as they jumped off podiums. Unlike the event where Kam Williams defeated Ashley Mitchell, the men had to grab seven puzzle pieces, drop them to the ground, and then drop down to solve a puzzle.

In the first matchup, Darrell and Devin both were able to get to the ground level around the same time and start trying to solve the puzzle. Despite usually being good with puzzles, Devin struggled. Darrell got his figured out first to win the matchup and a Gold Skull.

In the second matchup, CT retrieved all of his puzzle pieces quickly and then dropped to the ground. Josh seemed to be having trouble swinging around on his harness, and never reached ground level. CT picked up a quick victory to win a Gold Skull and sent Josh home.

Josh shares detail about elimination issue

Following the airing of Episode 12 and his elimination from Season 36, Josh took to Twitter to give fans an extra tidbit about his loss to CT.

In a now-deleted tweet about the elimination, Josh indicated a problem happened with his harness after CT dropped down to ground level. Josh claims he was yelling for production to fix his harness because he couldn’t move properly to retrieve his final puzzle piece.

“Fun fact: my harness dropped after Ct dropped it was impossible to reach the last piece. No matter what that man killed that puzzle. Just sucks that part isn’t shown while I was screaming at production to reset my harness, much rather a headbanger than that Elim. Wasn’t my night,” he said in the now-deleted tweet.

A fan account on Instagram about The Challenge shared Josh’s original tweet (below).

In a tweet that is still appearing on his account (below), Josh also showed his respect for The Challenge, indicating he’ll be back again.

“Very blessed to have been part of this szn and being able to compete against some of the most badass challengers. Grateful for the opportunity to continue to be part of this sick show @ChallengeMTV it wasn’t my szn but will be back stronger. TIll next time!” he tweeted on March 3.

During the Double Agents season, cast members and other sources have pointed out quite a bit about unaired footage. Mostly these relate to hookups, key conversations, or mishaps at events. Based on comments in the IG screenshot above about Josh’s elimination issues, a cast member is rumored to have confirmed the harness issue.

Some fans seem to be suggesting that production is rigging the show for one particular cast member. Double Agents rookie Lolo Jones even suggested a daily mission was rigged that Big T and CT won. However, it appears that Josh may have decided it was better to delete his original tweet so he could get an invite back for another season.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.