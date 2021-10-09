Josh and Shannon from Love Island USA offering fitness challenge for fans

Josh and Shannon from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @_josh.goldy_/Instagram

Josh Goldstein was a college athlete before he signed on for Love Island USA.

He was a starter and team captain for his baseball team and actually led them to the College World Series, finishing that the day before he left for the villa.

Once in the villa, Josh met Shannon St. Clair, and the two coupled up on Day 1 and they stuck together to the end.

Their end was different from other contestants’ ends. They missed out on the final four couples because Josh’s sister died, and the two left together to be with Josh’s family.

Josh and Shannon are still together, and they seem happier than most of the other couples from the show.

Now, the two have a contest for their fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Josh starting HITT Challenge for Love Island USA fans

This all started when Josh Goldstein offered people to ask him questions on Instagram Live. Many of these questions were about his fitness and training programs, and it gave him an idea.

Josh made an announcement that he was going to have a 14-Day HIIT Workout Challenge and Shannon St. Clair would be the special guest.

“Not sure if y’all are ready for this‼️” Josh wrote in the caption. “BIG announcement!! So many of you have been asking about fitness. Now it’s here!I will be launching my first ever 14 Day HIIT workout CHALLENGE with special guest @shannonsaint 🏋🏼 Come workout with us ‼️ Begins October 11th. Registration starts 10/4. Stay tuned for more details!!”

Josh has finally released the details that are most important for the fans.

Josh is offering prizes, including $500 in cash. He also started the sign-ups for the competition at www.solin.stream/jgfitness/program/45.

Josh and Shannon’s Love Island USA HIIT Challenge rules

The site said that it cost $20 to gain access to the program. This will include access to daily live workouts and live question and answer sessions.

It is also all recorded so people who miss out on the live sessions can check in later. There will be 10 live workouts with two active recovery days. The Q&A is wilh both Josh and Shannon.

There is also nutrition and lifestyle tips and a private group for the community will be set up.

It starts on October 11 and ends on October 24.

This is for men, women, boys, and girls of all fitness levels.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Relive season three on Paramount+ streaming.