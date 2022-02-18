Jonathan Young on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Jonathan Young on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Survivor 42 is coming to CBS in March, and it has a new list of players competing on the show.

The cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the season premiere. Since that time, there has been more revealed about each of the new contestants.

One of the newcomers is a 29-year-old beach service company owner named Jonathan Young. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor cast member.

Who is Jonathan Young on Survivor 42?

Jonathan Young is a 29-year-old business owner from Gulf Shores, Alabama.

He owns a beach rental business there and has for 10 years, meaning he started it when he was only 19. He said that his skills as a business owner is what he hopes will help him in Survivor 42.

Living around the beach is also one way that he hopes he can win the game.

“I’ve been raised on the beach. I mean, I make my money off the beach,” he said in an interview. “I’ve trained pretty much for this moment. I spearfish all the time. I’ve swam at the University of Alabama.”

“Once I knew that I was getting on Survivor, I changed the way that I worked and worked out. I changed everything to morph around the game. Anything I could have done, I did because I want to leave all my chips on the table.”

How can you follow Jonathan Young on Instagram?

Survivor fans can find Jonathan Young on Instagram at @youngstrength.

His bio reads that he is an “Athlete, Bodyguard, World Record Holder,

University of Alabama Swimmer,” and that he lives to “Fight the good fight.”

Jonathan has 2.053 followers and has 213 posts.

When he announced his status on Survivor 42, he said it would be “one epic season.”

Most of his Instagram posts are based around him working out, although he also has posts of him with the kids who are part of the Youngstrength Missions.

What are Jonathan Young’s skills for Survivor 42?

Jonathan said he started watching Survivor when he was a child, and he even competed in a similar show called Endurance when he was 14.

“I was on a TV show called Endurance, which is like Survivor for kids,” he said. “And that show was basically a dumbed-down version of this show. You couldn’t starve us because we were just kids. But I got a taste of what Survivor would be like.”

He also likes to point out his endurance. He set the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups with 100 lbs on his back.

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.