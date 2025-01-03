Jon Hamm throws shade at RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley

Jon Hamm wants all the smoke with Dorit Kemsley! Okay, that was a bit dramatic, but the actor is admittedly displeased with her behavior this season.

Jon is a big Bravo fan, but at this point, who isn’t?

He’s been tuned in to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and seems to be Team PK and probably Team Kyle Richards.

Dorit has been getting major props for being activated like we’ve never seen before, but Jon is not impressed.

Jon appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special and chatted with hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Not surprisingly, the Bravo executive questioned the Fargo actor about Season 14 and he was brutally honest, slamming Dorit’s actions.

The mom of two has been airing out all her dirty laundry, including PK’s alcoholism and other issues in their marriage.

She’s also been going full force at her once close friend, Kyle, refusing to back down during several attempts to get on the same page.

And it looks like the 48-year-old is not done yet. A teaser for the first episode of 2025 features another intense faceoff with Kyle and shows Dorit dragging her estranged husband.

Jon Hamm is not happy with Dorit Kemsley’s behavior on RHOBH

Jon Hamm shared his take on RHOBH Season 14, noting that he’s not happy with Dorit.

“Dorit is not doing it for me these days,” he told Andy. “I’m having some issues with her mentality and her issues.”

We were hoping to learn more about exactly what is rubbing him the wrong way this season, but hey, it was live TV, so that’s all we got.

However—proving he’s a true Bravo fan—Jon also commented on Bravo’s latest breakup, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover.

The couple shared the news before the New Year, but it’s all everyone has been discussing over the past few days.

“I’ve got to pour one out for Craig and Paige, my goodness,” exclaimed the actor. “The end of an era, geez!”

Here’s when RHOBH returns in 2025

Jon Hamm aside, let’s return to RHOBH since we’ve had withdrawals over the past few weeks.

The show has been on hiatus for the holiday season. The last episode of 2024, High Horses and Low Blows, aired on December 17.

Thankfully, we can start the countdown because RHOBH returns on January 7, 2025.

The description for Episode 6, Venom in the Viper Room, teases that love is in the air for newbie Bozoma Saint John and her new boyfriend, but the same can’t be said for Dorit and PK.

Check out Jon Hamm’s take on RHOBH below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.