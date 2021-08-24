Jon and Rachel give a visa update and it’s not good news

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Jon and Rachel Walters give a visa update. Pic credit: TLC

Jon and Rachel Walters, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple who met singing duets on a karaoke app, have visa news to share.

Separated by the Atlantic Ocean, the couple has struggled with Jon’s visa on account of his criminal background.

Due to the pandemic, Jon and Rachel initially thought immigration processing would be at a standstill, however, the time finally came in May and it wasn’t good news.

Jon and Rachel share visa update

Prefacing that these interviews are very by the book, it was revealed that Jon had been denied.

While the decision was disappointing, the couple knew their application would be a long process due to Jon’s past indiscretions with the law.

Knowing that this wouldn’t be a straightforward case, the next step is filing for a waiver.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“We knew from the beginning that we were going to need a waiver, we knew that. Because they aren’t judging Jon as a human being at his initial interview process back in May,” Rachel told her followers on Youtube.

“They’re judging me on paper,” Jon added.

“This initial interview is by the book, even if someone wanted to do something about it, they cannot and that’s where the waiver comes in,” Rachel continued.

In regard to the waiver, it has a high price tag of $930, and that’s not including the lawyer’s fees needed to complete the detailed application.

However the waiver gives the couple a chance to tell their story and Jon explained, “I’m kind of hoping that when they read our application, they find out what my conviction was actually about, you know, they find out about my family, they find out how long we’ve been together, they look at how long it was and they look at all of that and say, ‘we’re gonna give this guy a chance.'”

Jon and Rachel talk about the future

Officially, as of last week, Jon and Rachel filed for their waiver.

When asked if Jon will ever make it to the US, Rachel replied, “Hopefully. We finally filed for the waiver that we knew we’d have to file for from the very beginning. So we will have a permanent, permanent answer within six to nine months.”

“If it’s a yes he could be here within two weeks, if it’s a no, we may need to do this all over again,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.