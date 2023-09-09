Johnny Chao accused of cheating on Ella Johnson during trip to America

Things may not work out for Johnny Chao and Ella Johnson after all.

Johnny traveled to the United States in July to visit Ella in Idaho, and the pair shared quite a few pictures and videos of their time together.

Things were looking up for the pair, who were never able to meet in person during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

During his visit, they shared their time taking walks, going camping, and even playing with swords in the backyard.

90 Day Fiance fans were finally starting to believe that Johnny and Ella may have a future as they were always all smiles in their social media shares.

But now we’re learning that things aren’t all great for them, as Johnny has been accused of leaving Idaho for Arizona during this trip so that he could meet another woman.

Does Johnny Chao have another woman in Arizona?

Two months into Johnny’s America trip, we’re learning that he may have made a big mistake after a source told In Touch that Johnny took off to Arizona to meet another woman, putting his relationship with Ella in jeopardy.

“Ella begged Johnny not to go to Arizona, but he did anyways and is now saying he should not have, and he feels bad,” the source said.

The bombshell report claims that Johnny met this other woman as a “fan” on Instagram, and it quickly grew into more. Before meeting, he is accused of sending this woman money and video chatting with her.

Johnny denies having sex with the other woman during his trip to Arizona, but Ella has doubts.

She is questioning her relationship with Johnny and “does not think Johnny cares for her.”

Other women are also popping up, claiming that Johnny has been speaking with them too. It sounds like he was keeping his options open ahead of this big trip.

Johnny and Ella seemed happy after meeting

These new allegations against Johnny prove that everything isn’t always as it seems. After all, when Johnny first came to Idaho, he seemed really happy to spend time with Ella and vice versa.

Both gushed about their time together, with Johnny saying that he was “really grateful” he was able to come visit Ella after all this time.

For her part, Ella also seemed optimistic about spending time and bonding with Johnny in person.

When he left at the end of August, he made it clear that he was just going home to put more money together as he planned another trip to the US. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if Ella will overlook his decision to meet someone else when he was supposed to be with her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.