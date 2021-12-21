Johnny and Michaela’s friendship still going strong at second movie outing together

Johnny and Michaela saw another Marvel movie together. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13’s most notorious stars of the season Johnny Lam and Michaela Clark developed a bond post-show and their friendship appears to still be alive and well.

Michaela recently shared photos from her fun movie night with Johnny Lam and friends as they attended yet another Marvel movie.

Michaela reveals Johnny’s emotional response to the film

Michaela and Johnny’s bond seems to have developed out of their common interests as they both self-identify as nerds.

Sharing a love for comics and superheroes, Michaela and Johnny first went to the movies a few weeks ago to see Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as Michaela gushed about Johnny being one of the friends she can nerd out with.

This week the highly anticipated Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was released, and naturally, Michaela and Johnny went to the theater to see the movie together.

Michaela shared several photos from the outing including one of her, Johnny, and two other friends taking a selfie in front of the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster and posing in their best superman poses. Michaela also included a video where she and Johnny were all smiles after the movie.

The blockbuster movie appears to have been a really satisfying experience for Michaela who raved about it in her caption.

Michaela’s caption read, “Spider-Man: No Way Home 10/10. Fricken AMAZING movies! So well done!” with three black heart emojis.

Michaela also included a fun fact about how Johnny reacted to the movie, before complimenting his ability to channel his inner superhero in the photos they took.

Michaela wrote, “Fun Fact: I caught Johnny wiping a tear away during an emotional scene lol…also his superhero pose is waaaay better than mine! Lol.”

Michaela and Johnny’s exes broke up after cheating scandal

While Michaela and Johnny appear to have happily moved on from Married at First Sight, even despite both of them receiving plenty of understandable criticism, it has been a different story for their MAFS exes.

Zack Freeman and Bao Huong Hoang began dating after divorcing Michaela and Johnny respectively.

Their relationship appeared to be going really well until it all crashed and burned when women came forward accusing Zack of having sexual relations with them while he was seeing Bao.

Zack and Bao have since split after the cheating scandal and are keeping a low profile. Meanwhile, Michaela and Johnny continue to be active on social media and in their outings with fellow MAFS cast members.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.