John Legend’s Las Vegas residency not keeping him off The Voice

Ever since The Voice ended its 21st season, there have been questions about who would and wouldn’t return as coaches.

The rumors included The Voice considering pushing Blake Shelton out, Kelly Clarkson wanting to leave to have more time for her family, Ariana Grande leaving after one season, and John Legend being unable to continue with a new Las Vegas residency.

However, we now know who all is returning to The Voice for Season 22 as coaches and fans of John have some celebrating to do.

John Legend returning to The Voice for Season 22

John Legend signed on for a new Las Vegas residency for 2022 and many of his fans worried that would cause him to have to leave The Voice.

However, as we previously reported, John Legend’s Las Vegas schedule left an opening where he could return to The Voice.

John Legend will perform at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. He has 24 performances scheduled, taking place from April through October.

However, after kicking off his Love in Las Vegas residency on April 22, there is a gap from early May through late June and again from late August to mid-October.

This leaves it open for him to do the Blind Turns and early rounds and then have him finished in time for the live shows to kick off.

John Legend is returning to The Voice and he announced it on TikTok.

John Legend and Blake Shelton getting two new coaches on The Voice

Blake Shelton posted a TikTok video and he asked for the coaches who would join him in the new season of The Voice to “duet” with him.

John Legend was the first to join in and then in a surprise announcement, Gwen Stefani joined in next. Fans assumed that Gwen was replacing Ariana Grande and then they began to wait to see Kelly Clarkson join in.

However, it looks like Kelly is taking the season off, as she did say she wanted more family time and her daytime talk show is about to take up a lot more time as she replaces Ellen DeGeneres as the face of the network’s daytime talk schedule.

That was shown when Camila Cabello was the fourth person to come on and announce she was the fourth coach.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to NBC.