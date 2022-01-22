John Legend sets up Las Vegas residency, is he leaving The Voice?

John Legend on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

When Gwen Stefani left The Voice, she set up a big Las Vegas residency.

While The Voice pays a lot, the residencies in Vegas pay even more and now John Legend is heading to the City of Sin.

Now, fans are worried that John Legend is leaving The Voice as well.

Is John Legend leaving The Voice?

While setting up a Las Vegas residency might have The Voice fans worried, there might not be anything to worry about.

Legend has been part of The Voice since Season 16 when he replaced Jennifer Hudson and has never missed a season since that time.

With Legend heading to Las Vegas, there will still be plenty of time for him to coach on The Voice, especially when you look at his Las Vegas schedule.

John Legend will perform at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. He has 24 performances scheduled.

These will take place from April through October, where he will sing his greatest hits and maybe some never before heard songs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, this shouldn’t affect The Voice.

The singing competition reality series will no longer air twice a year anymore, and it won’t be back until this fall.

After kicking off his Love in Las Vegas residency on April 22, there is a gap from early May through late June and again from late August to mid-October.

The Voice normally starts filming during the summer, so the time off in the middle should allow him to film those parts of the show.

The residency then ends on October 19, so he would be finished with it just in time to return to The Voice for the live episodes.

Is anyone leaving The Voice in 2022?

This doesn’t mean John Legend is coming back to The Voice, but based on the residency schedule, there is no reason why he can’t.

There are rumors than Blake Shelton could be leaving The Voice, as he said he was considering winding things down soon.

However, Blake also hasn’t made any announcement yet.

Kelly Clarkson also recently made comments that she is making some changes in 2022 that will give her more time off from work to spend with her kids.

Some believe she might also be ready to move away from The Voice based on those comments.

There is also no news on whether or not Ariana Grande was a one-season deal, and if she plans to return to The Voice as well.

The Voice is on hiatus. The hit singing reality TV show should return later in 2022.