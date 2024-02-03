Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent’s chemistry is so perfect, The Bachelor viewers are losing it

We’ve only seen two episodes of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, and viewers are already picking favorites.

They’re definitely picking who they don’t like, too.

And they’ve already labeled one of Joey’s ladies as the villain for the season, even though we haven’t seen much villaining yet.

But when it comes to Bachelor Nation’s favorite woman for Joey, they’ve only got eyes for Daisy Kent.

In her few times on screen so far, Daisy has dazzled the audience and come across as down-to-earth and authentic.

Everyone is rooting for Daisy and Joey.

Daisy Kent is making a big impression on The Bachelor viewers, and clearly, she’s made a big impression on Joey, too.

She didn’t get the first impression rose, but she did get the first one-on-one date.

While some thought that the type of date wasn’t appropriate for her due to her hearing impairment, Joey didn’t know, so he got a pass.

They headed to a music festival together, where they had special VIP passes and an up-close view of the performance. It looked like a fun date for Joey and Daisy, and it was very romantic.

After the festival, the pair sat down for a cozy chat, and Daisy opened up about her hearing impairment and her cochlear implant. Joey leaned in and said all the perfect things, prompting Daisy to question if he was even real.

Trust us, Daisy, we’ve been asking the same thing.

daisy asking joey are you real during the date like fr 😭 #TheBachelor

And seeing Joey and Daisy together has The Bachelor viewers swooning. They just can’t get enough of this connection, and the reaction on social media says it all.

The Bachelor viewers go ga-ga for Joey and Daisy

One X (formerly Twitter) user kept it short and sweet when they wrote, “If they don’t end up together, we will riot.”

If they don't end up together, we will riot#TheBachelor

That seems to be the general consensus, too, because The Bachelor viewers love Daisy and think she’s perfect for Joey.

Another noticed that Joey seems more than interested, writing, “the way joeys looking at daisy?? wrap it up, get neil lane, he’s ready.”

the way joeys looking at daisy?? wrap it up, get neil lane, he's ready#TheBachelor

Another applauded Joey for really leaning in and paying attention, writing, “Not Joey asking Daisy follow up questions about her mental health after she opens up to him about her cochlear implant.”

Not Joey asking Daisy follow up questions about her mental health after she opens up to him about her cochlear implant 🥰 #TheBachelor

And we know that Joey is not perfect but he might be close. One viewer noticed this faux pas and pointed it out.

Joey almost saying I'm all ears when listening to Daisy's story #TheBachelor

But we’re all smitten with Daisy, and Joey is too. Now, how is he going to stay interested in all those other women after such a great connection with Daisy?

Joey coming back to the mansion after his 1:1 with Daisy trying to play it cool…#bachelor #bachelornation #TheBachelor

We’ll just have to stay tuned, which The Bachelor viewers are clearly doing as this season is seeing higher viewership than past seasons and even beat out The Golden Bachelor with over 6 million tuning in for the Season 28 premiere.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.