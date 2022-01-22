Joe Millionaire’s Steven said he was ‘spoon fed’ until he was 11 years old

Steven from Joe Millionaire. Pic credit: Fox

There are always plenty of rumors when it comes to Joe Millionaire, especially considering the focus of the show is on secrets.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer has two men – one a millionaire and the other not – trying to win the hearts of a group of women who don’t know which is rich and which is poor.

One of the big rumors focuses on Steven McBee, one of the men vying for all these women’s affection.

The rumor is that he was spoon fed until he was 11 years old.

In the episode of Thursday night, Steven addressed the rumors.

Steven from Joe Millionaire was spoon fed until he was 11

Annie Jorgensen was with Steven, 27, while the two were getting to know each other better, and she asked him straight up about the rumor.

Steven was honest.

It is true.

‘So there’s been a rumor going around the house that you were spoon-fed until you were 11?’ Jorgensen asked McBee.

He replied, ‘It’s not a rumor, it’s true.’

Steven said that he was always too tired in the mornings before school and his mother spoiled him as a result. She would spoon feed him breakfast every morning since he was so tired.

“It was before school, I was tired, I was watching TV, so my mom would literally spoon-feed me before I went to school.”

Annie kept pushing him on it and the two began to laugh about it because of how silly it sounded.

Steven said he was a little spoiled and Annie agreed, saying, “As long as you’re self-aware that it’s weird.”

Steven sends a woman home from Joe Millionaire

At least Annie got Steven to laugh about it.

Steven just had to help send a woman home for what he called coming on Joe Millionaire for the wrong reason.

Sara Rose admitted that her goal on Joe Millionaire was to win and then dump the man who chose her before laughing at him.

She also wanted to get the phone number of a member of the production team.

“You know, if you weren’t into us, we could have had someone else stay here that was here to fall in love,” Steven said. “And so that is the biggest feeling, of, like, it was a waste of time to, you know, try to spend time with you if you were never into us in the first place.”

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs on Thursday nights at 8/7c on Fox.