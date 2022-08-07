Joe Giudice is ‘happy’ for Teresa Giudice ahead of wedding, doesn’t miss dealing with the Gorgas

Ex-RHONJ husband Joe Giudice says he’s happy for Teresa Giudice as she weds Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Adamnemser

Joe Giudice is seemingly happy to see his ex-wife, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, move on as she recently tied the knot with new beau Luis Ruelas.

The former couple was married for 20 years prior to their separation and divorce. Together, they also share four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

Following their legal battles and separate stints in prison, Teresa and Joe struggled to keep their marriage intact. To make matters worse, following his prison sentence, Joe was deported back to his home country of Italy after it was revealed he wasn’t an American citizen.

Despite their best efforts and their desire to keep their family together for the sake of their children, Teresa and Joe ended their union and divorced in 2020.

By 2021, however, Teresa was seemingly ready to get on with her life and took the next step in her relationship with boyfriend Luis Ruelas when the couple got engaged in October 2021.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Teresa and Luis tied the knot this past weekend and Joe Giudice shared that he’s more than happy to pass the torch (and the baggage) from his time with Teresa and let Luis take on the responsibility of dealing with her family.

While speaking with TMZ, Joe shared his feelings surrounding Teresa’s new marriage to Luis. The Italian citizen told the outlet he was happy for the mother of his children and wished the newlyweds the best moving forward in their lives together.

However, his compliments and well wishes for Teresa and Luis didn’t come without a backhanded compliment.

As it turns out, Teresa’s ongoing love and happiness in her new relationship also come with a bonus for him as well — letting go of her family and their ongoing family drama.

Joe informed the outlet that he felt sorry for Luis and that someone else was now going to have to deal with the Gorgas.

“I dealt with that thorn in my side for 20 years. Unfortunately, they always come around,” he stated.

Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law missed out on her wedding to Luis amid ongoing tensions

The drama between Teresa and her family is nothing new to longtime RHONJ fans. Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga have had a rocky relationship for years, and this was magnified by her numerous confrontations with Joe’s wife and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga.

For years, Teresa has accused Joe and Melissa of picking others before their own family. Naturally, Joe and Melissa hit back claiming they’ve always tried to have Teresa’s back, despite her objections.

The last season of the hit Bravo show saw Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, join in on the family drama as she accused her uncle of continuing to engage in drama with their father and being passive-aggressive toward her and her sisters.

The tension boiled over and eventually led to Melissa and Joe being absent from Teresa and Luis’ recent wedding. It certainly doesn’t look as though the family will mend fences any time soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.