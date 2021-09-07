Joe Amabile denies he was engaged to Kendall Long after she shows up on Bachelor in Paradise

Joe Amabile clears up confusion about his relationship with Kendall Long. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise producers went hard for the drama this season by bringing back both Joe Amabile and Kendall Long. It was really dramatic, too, with Kendall showing up to find Joe coupled up with Serena and looking punched in the gut as he was clearly surprised to see her there.

It didn’t stop there either. Kendall quickly pulled Joe away for a talk, and it was pretty clear that she came to Mexico to win him back. Or at least to stir up trouble and cast doubt on his blossoming relationship with Serena Pitt.

It was really awkward for viewers, and we can imagine for them too, as the two bickered about why they broke up and Joe made it clear that he was pretty happy with where things stood now with Serena, and he didn’t really have a desire to try and work things out.

That didn’t stop the chatter among the other BIP cast members, who quickly shared that Joe and Kendall were together for the better part of two years, and some even claimed that the pair were engaged.

Now that the episode has played out, Joe Amabile is doing his best to clear up rumors about his relationship with Kendall Long.

Was Joe Amabile engaged to Kendall Long?

As the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise played out, Joe took to Twitter to clear things up about this “engagement” to Kendall Long. He tweeted, “I wasn’t engaged.”

Pic credit: @AmabileJoe/Twitter

What happened with Joe Amabile and Kendall Long during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor Nation remembers Grocery Store Joe and his relationship with Kendall Long during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. In fact, that’s why her arrival this season was so uncomfortable for literally everyone in Mexico and everyone watching too.

But one thing most seem to have forgotten is that they didn’t actually get engaged on the show. Instead, Joe and Kendall broke up the last time they were in Mexico before an engagement could take place.

They did end up getting back together and then shared that they had reunited during the Season 5 Bachelor in Paradise reunion. After that, Joe and Kendall ended up living in LA together before splitting again in January 2020 because Joe wanted to go back to Chicago and Kendall did not.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.