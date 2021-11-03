Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt give Rodney Mathews their seal of approval after his date with Michelle Young

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt sing Rodney Mathews praises after the latest episode of The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise helped Joe Amabile, and Serena Pitt find love with one another, and now the engaged couple is watching The Bachelorette to see if Michelle Young will find love as well.

Joe took over the IG stories at E! to react to the latest episode of The Bachelorette with his fiancé Serena Pitt and it seems the couple has already found a fan favorite amongst Michelle Young’s men.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt think Rodney Mathews is a great guy

During their watch party, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt cuddled up on the couch and shared their thoughts on Michelle’s men.

This week, Rodney Mathews received the special one-on-one date with Michelle and the pair appeared to have chemistry. Rodney always seems to make Michelle laugh which is something Michelle values since she’s looking for love full of laughter like her parents.

While watching Rodney and Michelle’s date, Joe shares a clip of his thoughts on Rodney.

In the IG story, Joe can be heard saying, “So I don’t think we should judge, but I’m going to judge Rodney right now. And I really really like him. I think I’m a good judge of character and he just seems like a really good guy.”

Serena then chimed in and said, “Yeah, I really like Rodney too. He seems great.”

It seems Rodney has received the seal of approval from two beloved members of The Bachelor franchise and he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite this season.

Rodney Mathews thanks Joe for his high praise

Rodney shared Joe’s E! News story to his own IG story and wrote, “Thanks for the love Joe!” with the prayer hands emoji.

Rodney Mathews responds to Joe and Serena’s compliments. Pic credit: @rodneymathews02/Instagram

Rodney also posted several videos of people reacting to his scenes on the latest episode and seems to be humbled and flattered by the love he’s receiving.

Michelle and Rodney’s date also received some questioning from The Bachelor franchise alum Clay Harbor, who seemed to feel there were potential double standards when it came to Rodney running naked around the hotel.

However, after being a good sport during all the shenanigans of Rodney and Michelle’s truth or dare date, Rodney appears to have won over the hearts of Joe and Serena and Bachelor Nation too.

Hopefully, the charming former football player turned sales rep will continue to win over Michelle’s heart as well.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.