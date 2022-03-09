Joe Amabile and other Bachelor Nation stars call out body shaming on the Women Tell All

Joe Amabile, Jason Tartick, and Elyse Dehlbom are disappointed with the body-shaming at the Women Tell All. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s recent Women Tell All was jam-packed with drama, pettiness, and shocking comments.

While the season’s villain Shanae Ankney provided the bulk of the shock and drama, there were also comments made by other women that appeared to cross a line.

Bachelor Nation stars Joe Amabile, Jason Tartick, and Elyse Dehlbom all weighed in with their thoughts on the disappointing body shaming that was on display during the Women Tell All.

Bachelor Nation stars think body shaming comments went too far

During the Women Tell All, the women didn’t hold back when airing out their frustrations with Shanae Ankney.

The women not only fired shots at Shanae’s personality and character but at her body as well.

As Shanae was invited up to the hot seat, the women could be heard scoffing about her appearance, with Shanae’s rival Genevieve Parisi even suggesting that the blonde’s behind looked like a diaper.

Many found Genevieve’s comment distasteful, such as Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Joe Amabile.

Joe tweeted, “Diaper comment was bulls**t. If some these women keep it up they are going to steal Shanae’s villain edit in one night.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @AmabileJoe/Twitter

Jason Tartick shared similar sentiments to Joe Amabile. Jason even suggested that his fiancee and The Bachelorette cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe would have been much more effective at shutting down the body shaming if she were hosting the Women Tell All.

Jason wrote, “Imagine a [Kaitlyn Bristowe] hosting this #WTA…feel like she’d check 95% of this bulls**t! Especially the body shaming.”

Pic credit: @Jason_Tartick/Twitter

Elyse Dehlbom calls out body shaming and sex shaming

Elyse Dehlbom from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor found it ironic that The Bachelor Season 26 women were being so catty and judgmental during Women’s History Month.

Elyse wrote, “We got sex shaming, body shaming, and calling each other b*****s. Happy Women’s History Month!”

Pic credit: @ElyseDehlbom/Twitter

Elyse’s tweet pinpointed both body shaming and sex shaming which appears to reference Cassidy Timbrook’s segment of the Women Tell All.

The women ganged up on Cassidy for having a friend with benefits back home and Cassidy expressed feeling that she was judged and eliminated from the show simply due to having casual sex.

With so much shaming and shade at the recent Women Tell All, it’s clear the current cast’s behavior was disappointing to many in Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.