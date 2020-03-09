JJ Da Boss vs. Kye Kelley finale exclusive on Street Outlaws: Fastest in America

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America has its finale tonight on Discovery, and one thing is for certain: fans who come to see JJ Da Boss will not be disappointed!

The finale sees the action between the series biggest stars, Kye and JJ. The two men are top draws for all fans of the street racing sports.

JJ is driving the Heifer, a souped-up 1966 Chevy Nova, that his wife Tricia is fond of driving.

What happens on Street Outlaws: Fastest in America

The showdown is between JJ Da Boss and Kye Kelley. A few weeks back, Rankin raced the Swamp Thing as JJ dropped the flag.

It’s all Memphis vs. NOLA tonight as an MSO racer runs off the road, and the teams barrel into Round 2, knowing any little mistake can be lethal.

Watch our exclusive clip below as star of the series, Memphis’ JJ Da Boss and Kye Kelley fight to get control and win $100,000 and the title of Fastest in America.

Who are Kye and JJ?

Street racing star JJ knows how to rook and hustle cocky competitors, getting his wife Tricia and lifelong friend “Queen of the Streets” Precious Cooper to wager with men who are always surprised at how adept these women are at racing.

He puts his “rags to rods” spin on himself with great flourish on his website, which describes JJ as:

“Always, country, poor and Happy. He was the only child of a pentecostal mother. JJ grew up in the streets at an early age gambling, hustling anything to earn a few dollars…He was driving and racing at the age of 10 on dirt and gravel roads around Mississippi County.”

Kye is the pride of NOLA, who bested the OKC Street Outlaws, and everyone wants a chance to race him. Whether it’s Scott Taylor in Mississippi, racers from Florida, or Alabama — everyone wants to put big money on the line against him.

Kye has to work endlessly to keep his Camaro, The Shocker, in top shape for these street matches.

Kye grew up in Southern Mississippi and is now the leader of the New Orleans street racers.

He is married to Alisa, and together they have two children, one from their union.

Exclusive preview of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America:

Watch as JJ and Kye get ready for their final 2/2 race that will see the winner that much closer to a $100,000 payday:

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America airs Monday at 8/7c on Discovery.