Street Outlaws: Fastest in America exclusive: Swamp Thing vs. Rankin is our preview for this Monday, as Street Outlaws legend JJ Da Boss explains the action about to unfold on the street while we see the crews assemble ahead of the big showdown.

In the exclusive clip, we have JJ Da Boss off-site explaining what is going down.

He says: “Northeast is down by three. its Rankin’s chance to step up and get a huge win for his team and change things around… but he’s racing The Swamp Thing and everybody knows Swamp Thing is fast on the street. He probably made one of the fastest passes out there when they raced Texas so Rankin’s gonna have his hands full let’s see if he can race as good as he can talk!”

Cue the action as the pit crews assess the shape of the street, and which lane to race in ahead of JJ flagging off the cars for their white knuckler race.

What is Street Outlaws: Fastest in America?

Street Outlaws: Fastest In America kicked off on January 20, 2020, and boasts eight of the fastest street racing teams in America.

They fight for a winner-takes-all purse of $100,000 – the highest payout in street racing history.

Discovery Channel is home to the Street Outlaws and we have watched how JJ Da Boss and others have elevated Memphis as ground zero for the sport. Handpicked by legend JJ Da Boss, street racing bosses from South Carolina, St. Louis, Kentucky, Mississippi, Detroit, NOLA, Texas and the Northeast – each claiming to be king of the streets – have their crews in Memphis for the chance to prove their racing chops.

The goal for these competitors is to take on JJ Da Boss and the MSO—with the winner bringing home the big money prize and the prestige of the title of baddest racer on the road. JJ’s group includes Precious Cooper and his wife Tricia plus the main crew.

Discovery promises: “High intensity, insane pressure, and extreme emotions” as the action in this ultimate Street Outlaws showdown determines who the best street racing team is to make it to the finish line.

Some of the racers include Rankin, Texas’ Birdman, NOLA’s Kye Kelley, and Detroit’s Chucky Davis plus more. And all the racers will quickly learn it’s not a matter of how fast your car goes or what that engine looks like but how much they know about the street and its surface. We witness the classic Street Outlaws banter along with street-hustle tactics and strategies for the mental advantage.

“Fancy cars don’t mean anything. You need to keep your head together in the street,” said JJ Da Boss in a press statement.

Exclusive preview of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America:

Make sure to tune in Monday night as JJ Da Boss revs up the action and we will see who wins this contest for $1000 cash money.

In the second round, Chris Rankin and the Northeast face off against Kye Kelley and his New Orleans’ crew. The North won’t be out for the count just yet, but they’ll need to dig deep to outrun and outgun the South. Oh, the war never ended y’all!

Check it out in the exclusive clip below.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America airs Monday at 8/7c on Discovery.