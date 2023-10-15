Jinger Duggar proves she’s just a regular mom — ripped jeans and all

Jinger Duggar is just a regular mom — sort of.

She has adapted to California living and taken an interest in fashion since marrying her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The couple are sneakerheads, and their daughters are often spotted wearing cool shoes.

At this point, Jinger could almost blend into a room with other moms and barely be noticed. This would work better if she were on her own, but even with Jeremy in tow, she may be able to pass.

The Counting On star is dressing in the more mainstream lane, even with some of the attire she wears to church.

Teenage Jinger could never.

Ripped jeans and holey knees for OOTD

Jinger Duggar shared her Friday Outfit of the Day (OOTD) on her Instagram Story, and she looked like many young moms.

She wore lighter jeans with a bit of flare and holes in the knees and frayed around them.

It was a look of teenagers in the 90s and early 2000s but looked right on the Duggar daughter.

Jinger paired the jeans with a black shirt and a zip-front hoodie. Her hair was pulled into a high pony, and she had one of her many pairs of sneakers on to complete the look.

Jinger Duggar wearing ripped-out knees is new. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar’s selfie signifies mom life

While the selfie showed that Jinger Duggar was dressing down for the day, the photo tells a story about a busy mom with young kids.

Behind Jinger on the bed was a laundry basket. Was it filled with clean clothes that needed to be folded or dirty clothes ready to be taken to the laundry space? We will never know.

At the bottom, near Jinger’s feet, were toys. They look to be some dollhouse furniture and other little girl toys. And while we are analyzing this selfie, let’s be honest: Moms with little kids could absolutely relate to toys in their bedroom, in the bathroom, or virtually anywhere that isn’t the playroom.

Jinger was always the Duggar daughter viewers banked on to be more Hollywood than the other sisters, and she has made her way to Los Angeles. While she has spoken out and condemned the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), she hasn’t talked about how her relationship with her parents changed when she married Jeremy Vuolo.

Her older sister, Jill Duggar, wrote Counting The Cost, discussing her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. While the sisters may have had similar experiences, Jill is the only one coming with the receipts.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.