Jinger Duggar is glowing after followers gush over ‘beautiful’ Counting On star

Jinger Duggar is one of the most fashionable siblings of the bunch.

She broke all the rules after marrying Jeremy Vuolo and changed the trajectory of what her siblings would do once married to their spouses.

From rocking jeans to spaghetti-strapped dresses, Jinger has been ahead of the fashion game while moving into a more “normal” wardrobe.

The Counting On star has been criticized for looking “full of pain,” but it seems that was a vibe only her followers thought they saw. She is glowing in her most recent share, and everyone saw it.

Posing in what appeared to be a jean jumpsuit, Jinger smiled for the camera. She had perfect lighting around her, which signals it may have been a photoshoot for an upcoming project.

Could Jinger have something planned?

On her Instagram page, Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself to celebrate it being Thursday.

It wasn’t a selfie; it almost looked like it was taken while she did a photoshoot. The lighting was complimentary, and her hair and makeup were done up.

Jinger even had gold jewelry, which was different from what some followers are used to seeing. She isn’t typically an accessory girl.

The comment section gushed over how “beautiful” Jinger looked.

One commenter wrote, “You are so beautiful Jinger!!”

Another posted, “So beautiful Jinger 💙.”

Others wished the Counting On star a “Happy Thursday” to respond to her caption.

Is Jinger Duggar pregnant?

A Duggar announcing a pregnancy happens quite frequently – or it used to.

No one is currently pregnant, and if there is, no one has publicly announced it.

Jinger Duggar was thought to be pregnant, but based on her recent share, it seems that is not true.

She and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t discussed the number of children they’d like to have, though it wouldn’t be shocking if Felicity and Evangeline were their only two children.

The Counting On star has several siblings who have more children and continue to add to their families. Jinger and Jeremy appear happy with where they are in life and often travel for speaking engagements and other adventures.

For now, though, it seems Jinger has something she is working on and hasn’t let her followers in yet. She has been known to take on projects and keep them quiet until they are ready to be shared with the public.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.