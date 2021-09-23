Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo share selfie, followers only care about ‘dirty mirror’

Jinger and Jeremy went to an art gallery, and all followers noticed was the mirror in the photo. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar enjoys sharing her experiences with her followers. From trying various food places around Los Angeles to traveling around California, there are always photos of her adventures.

Her most recent post is of herself and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. They were visiting the Galleria, and when they stopped to pose in front of what appeared to be a full-length mirror, it wasn’t very clean.

Both were dressed casually, including their shoes. Jinger has become a big fan of basketball shoes and various athletics brands, as noted frequently. She and Jeremy also did some shopping, as evidenced by the bag she was holding.

Jinger Duggar bombarded with mirror comments

Choosing to share the selfie of herself and Jeremy Vuolo was likely a calculated move. Activity on posts boosts engagement, which can help when attempting social media influencing.

However, if it wasn’t intentional, Jinger Duggar must’ve had another idea for it.

The mirror and the dirty glass were incredibly noticeable. One follower said, “That mirror looks like my kids brushed their teeth [laughing emoji].”

Another said, “Is the dirty mirror supposed to be art?”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

What are Jinger and Jeremy doing without Counting On?

Lately, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been focused on their little family. They took the girls to the Santa Monica Pier to experience the beach and everything the little town offered.

They have been settling into life in California and life in the church where Jeremy pastors. Jinger was recently baptized there, which was a massive deal for her, especially given her parents’ beliefs. However, things appear to be going well with the place they landed.

Bringing back their podcast is also being discussed. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have built the Hope We Hold Brand, encompassing the podcast, the book, and a home goods line they tried out.

Of all of the Duggar siblings, Jinger’s net worth is one of the highest. She has worked hard to branch off into something that is exclusively hers. The ambition has always been there for Jinger, and her adventurous side helps with putting together everything.

Sightseeing and spending time with Jeremy Vuolo is something Jinger enjoys. They have done several cool things, and hitting up the art gallery is one of them. The dirty mirror, though, was likely pure chance.