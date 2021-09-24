Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar travel with younger siblings, share photos from ‘field trip’

Michelle Duggar shared photos of the family trip to South Dakota. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are traveling with the younger siblings.

The Duggars took on South Dakota recently. They stopped by Mount Rushmore and visited Wall Drug, a novelty while traveling through the state.

They posed for a photo in front of Mount Rushmore and showed which Duggar siblings were along for the ride. The trip also served as a field trip for the kids, as Michelle homeschools them all.

Jackson, Tyler, Josie, Johannah, Jennifer, and Jordyn were all there for the photos and the adventures South Dakota held for the family.

Michelle Duggar shares photos on social media

The Duggar family account has remained less active on social media since Josh Duggar’s arrest in April.

Michelle Duggar captioned the South Dakota post, “One of the things I love most is making memories with our kids! We are on a family trip with our 6 youngest, visiting some historic locations across the US, and learning a lot on the way! We try to plan big ‘field trips’ that will coincide with our studies, and it’s a lot of fun for everyone!”

She went on, “This week we stopped in the Black Hills of South Dakota to see the 60-foot-tall faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln at Mount Rushmore. What have been some of your favorite fun and educational locations to visit?”

What are the Duggars up to following the Counting On cancellation?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been hanging back out of the spotlight since news of Josh Duggar’s April arrest spread like wildfire. He was arrested on child pornography charges, and his trial is set for November 30.

There has been plenty of pushback against the family following the news, and Jim Bob and Michelle have been picky about what they share and how. Aside from the South Dakota photos, they shared some family fun moments where several of the Duggar siblings hung out and enjoyed some time with the cousins playing with each other.

What will happen following Josh Duggar’s trial remains to be seen. They are also awaiting the arrival of another grandchild. Josh and Anna are due with their seventh child any day now. Interestingly enough, none of their children were along for the South Dakota trip, but they were present for the family fun days.