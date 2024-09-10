Jim Bellino says RHOC was “fading” before Alexis Bellino returned: ‘It has a new life’

With her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Alexis Bellino has emerged as one of the most polarizing Bravolebrities in recent years.

The first half of the season featured high drama, as Alexis challenged Shannon Beador over what she said about John Janssen to the other ladies.

It’s been exhausting, and Alexis hasn’t earned herself any fans because it’s evident she’s only on the show to cause problems for Shannon.

Jim Bellino, who was once married to Alexis, is opening up about her stint on the show to Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal on their Patreon series.

According to Reality Blurb, Jim was asked many questions about Alexis and the current state of the long-running reality series.

Now in its 18th season, RHOC has had many ups and downs, but it seems like the show is in a great place with the current cast.

Jim declared that he doesn’t think “there’s any question” that Alexis will be asked back for RHOC Season 19.

Jim wants Alexis to return for RHOC Season 19

He hopes she will “accept the role” and “get paid.”

He adds that her return to the show has “gotten America’s attention” because of the drama that has ensued since her big comeback.

“I think RHOC was fading, and it has new life,” he said of the show’s current state.

While Alexis has raised many major points, it’s hard to imagine her standing the test of time on the show because the cast is slowly turning on her over her claiming to have Ring video footage of the night of Shannon’s DUI arrest.

Many viewers have called this behavior out because it pushed Shannon to a breaking point during the most recent episode, as she learned about it on a cast trip.

Jim claims Alexis lied to Shannon

While Jim did offer some words of support for Alexis during her time back in the limelight, he did call her out for lying to Shannon on-screen.

In July’s season premiere, Shannon mentioned that Alexis was involved in the lawsuit between her, Tamra Judge, and Jim, which Alexis vehemently denied.

On the show, Alexis said that she advised Jim not to sue Shannon, which he calls a “lie.”

“She never advised me not to sue you,” Jim affirmed.

The timing of this revelation is impeccable because RHOC is about to shoot its Season 18 reunion, and we’re sure Shannon will have many questions for Alexis.

There is a slight chance that Alexis won’t attend, but given the amount of conflict she’s brought to the show this year, the only way she wouldn’t participate is if she doesn’t plan to return for Season 19.

After announcing her engagement to John, the former orange holder has a lot going on in her life, so there is undoubtedly potential for her storyline to shift next season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.