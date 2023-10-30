Jill Duggar was under immense pressure to not lead her siblings ‘astray’

Jill Duggar hasn’t kept quiet since her book Counting The Cost was released last month.

She told her story from her perspective, angering some of her family members.

For several years, there had been speculation about the hold Jim Bob Duggar had on his children, specifically his daughters.

Even though Jill isn’t the oldest daughter, she was the first to marry. Her wedding special garnered millions of views, translating into big money for the network and her father. Her other milestones were also on par to do the same.

As Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, work to promote the book and hit up popular podcasts, more information about the complicated family dynamic is revealed.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Part of that truth is admitting the guilt and gaslighting she went through after she decided to no longer abide by Jim Bob’s rules as a married woman.

Jill Duggar reveals the guilt her parents put on her

During an appearance on Kate Casey’s Reality Life podcast, Jill Duggar talked about her parents being upset that she wore pants.

There was a lot of talk about how Jill was dressing and the decisions she was making between Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

They wanted to parentify her and used that to attempt to guilt her into changing her mind, but Jill realized it wasn’t her job to be responsible for her younger siblings.

Jill said, “Look how you’re leading. You’re going to lead your younger siblings astray.”

She continued, “That burden is not mine to bear. You put me in this position of … influence with my younger siblings, and now you’re afraid of the result of that.”

Many will remember the “buddy system” the family had in place, where the older daughters each cared for a group of their younger siblings. Once the infant was weaned from breastfeeding, they were given to the sibling who would be their “buddy” and become responsible for them.

Derick Dillard has stood up for Jill Duggar

Derick Dillard has been clear that he stands with Jill Duggar and has remained by her side since the trouble with her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, began.

He opened up about nearly needing a protection order against his father-in-law after he refused to stop contacting Jill directly. There is still no one-on-one contact between the father and daughter, as that is seemingly what the couple feels comfortable with.

While on the podcast, Derick said, “In reality, it’s the parents’ responsibility,” in response to the conversation about Jim Bob and Michelle blaming Jill for “leading” her siblings astray.

Derick and Jill have put up boundaries, and they are hoping that as they are respected, relationships can be mended.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.