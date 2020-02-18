Jill Duggar shares selfie with Derick Dillard, comments ask him not to air ‘durdy’ laundry

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar shared a silly selfie of her and her husband, Derick Dillard, captioning it “Livin’ our best life…together” — but some followers aren’t so sure that is the case.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Derick Dillard speaking out against Jill Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. He let a lot of information slip, and put several things out in the open, clearing up what he claimed were misconceptions about Jill Duggar and her role within the family.

Derick Dillard gets attacked for speaking out publicly

While Jill Duggar shared the selfie in good fun, not everyone seemed to take it in good humor — including one follower who asked Derick to stop talking publicly about Jill Duggar’s family and airing the “durdy” laundry.

Over the last few months, Derick Dillard has revealed that he and Jill Duggar are not allowed at the Duggar compound without permission from Jim Bob Duggar. This was especially interesting because he shared that when Jessa Duggar went into labor early with Ivy Jane last May, Jill had to wait to help her until she got her father’s permission.

Also, it was revealed that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard didn’t make money from starring on Counting On. The two were heavily criticized for raising money for their mission trips because many assumed they were making money off the show. Dillard claims that is not the case, and none of the other couples get paid either.

Jill Duggar takes a lot of criticism for everything she does

No matter what Jill Duggar shares, the comments section always veers off the path. From her selfie with her husband, to photos of her little boys, someone always has something to say.

There has been speculation that Jill Duggar is alienated from her family because of the comments made publicly by Derick Dillard. The couple did not spend the holidays at the Duggar compound, and in recent weeks Jill hasn’t been seen with her family at all.

Amy Duggar King has remained by her side. The two have done some marketing for Amy’s business together, and when her husband, Dillon King, shared his business venture, Jill showed them her support. Unfortunately, it looks like they may be the only support the Duggar daughter has at the moment.

While Jill Duggar will continue to share her life with her followers, she will face pushback from those who disagree with her husband, Derick Dillard, and the comments he has made publicly.