Jill Duggar isn’t in contact with Anna Duggar as she respects her wanting ‘space’

Jill Duggar released her tell-all Counting The Cost, and as she makes her press rounds, she shares new details about the inner workings of the Duggar family.

Because Jill was the whistleblower on Josh Duggar molesting her and his sisters, there’s always been curiosity about her relationship with his wife, Anna Duggar.

It seems it’s about as good as her relationship with her parents, which is estranged.

The former Counting On star talked with Access Hollywood about some of the bombshell revelations in Counting The Cost and her choice to tell her story in her own words.

Jill has been very honest about her life now and walking away from Counting On in 2017; some of it isn’t pretty.

Living out her truth has cost her relationships, including those with her parents and her sister-in-law, Anna.

Jill Duggar was honest about her relationship with her sister-in-law, Anna Duggar.

There is no relationship between them. She told the outlet that she has seen Anna on a few occasions, but they have not spoken because she wants to respect the fact that Anna has asked for space.

One of the places she saw Anna may have been at a family friend’s memorial service. It was where Amy Duggar King and Deanna Duggar ran into Josh’s wife, too. Except when Amy attempted to approach her, she made it clear she wasn’t interested with her “just give me space” comment.

It’s apparent that Jill has taken what she’s learned in therapy and is applying it to her situations in life. She was adamant that she respected Anna’s boundaries, which she likely never experienced in her own life.

And as Duggar followers know, Anna isn’t interested in hearing from Jill. She likely considers her an enemy after being on the prosecution’s list to testify against Josh Duggar during his trial for possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Jill Duggar is still affected by what Josh Duggar did

In her book, Jill Duggar talked about how she felt when the information about the molestation was made public and how it was easy to deduce she and her sisters were his victims.

The former reality TV star also talked about Josh being there when she and Jessa Duggar did the Megyn Kelly interview. He was in the room as they spoke and went to bat for him at the demand of Jim Bob Duggar.

As time went on, it became clear that her father treated her worse than her “pedophile brother,” something she discusses in her book. She said those words to Jim Bob, and we can only venture to guess how that went.

Jill was transparent in her book, and many of the assumptions critics had about the family were proven to be truths.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.