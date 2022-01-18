Jessica and Austin Hurd share adorable photo of baby Westin in football onesie

Jessica and Austin’s Hurd baby Westin looks adorable in festive sports onesie. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jessica and Austin have been enjoying their beautiful baby boy, and they recently shared an adorable photo of the little guy.

It’s been a few weeks since Jessica or Austin shared a photo of baby Westin, but Austin recently shared a precious clip of their baby on his Instagram stories, and it seems the parents are teaching him to be a sports fan early.

Jessica and Austin Hurd dress Westin up for the Steelers game

Austin Hurd appeared excited about the NFL playoff season, and he decked both himself and his son in football attire for the recent Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s safe to say Austin is a Steelers fan as he wore a black, gold, and white jersey in the Instagram video and held up baby Westin who repped the Steelers from head to toe.

Westin looked cute as can be in a Steelers beanie and onesie as Austin held him up and smiled for the camera.

The text over the clip read, “Dressed for the game!”

Pic credit: ahurd103/Instagram

Unfortunately for Austin, the Steelers didn’t win against the Chiefs and thus were knocked out of the playoffs as their season came to an end.

However, Austin still is a winner for having such a beautiful, healthy baby boy to love on and raise to enjoy plenty more football games in the future.

Jessica and Austin had a sports-inspired gender reveal

It’s not too surprising to see Austin introducing sports to Westin early, considering the couple even had a baseball-inspired gender reveal.

While Jessica was pregnant, the pair invited their friends and family to a park where they officially learned the gender of their baby.

Jessica and Austin wore baseball tees and creatively revealed the gender of the baby by having Austin hit a ball with a baseball bat.

When Austin hit the ball, blue powder erupted, informing the couple that they’d be having a baby boy.

Westin was born in November 2021, and Austin and Jessica seem to be head over heels in love with their son as they continue to document his growth and special milestones such as his first Christmas and New Years.

As Jessica and Austin expand their family, they continue to be one of Married at First Sight’s greatest success stories.

