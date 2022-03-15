Jessenia Cruz links up with Bachelor in Paradise costar Connor Brennan 

Jessenia Cruz and Connor Brennan are all smiles in selfie. Pic credit: ABC

Jessenia Cruz and Connor Brennan’s bond is still going strong since spending the summer in Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The Bachelor Nation pals met up and shared a photo together, referencing a popular Nickelodeon show with their colorful sweaters.

Jessenia Cruz and Connor Brennan pose for a selfie

Connor Brennan took to his Instagram stories to share a selfie with BIP costar Jessenia Cruz.

Connor and Jessenia show off their pearly whites in the photo while giving a sassy pose.

Connor wore a green sweater and jeans, along with a necklace, brown shoes, and sunglasses on top of his head.

Jessenia wore a bright pink sweater and jeans along with a necklace and black boots.

With their pink and green sweaters, Connor referenced the pink and green characters, Cosmo and Wanda, from Nickelodeon’s Fairly Offparents.

Connor wrote, “omg is that cosmo and wanda??” along with two wand emojis and green and pink heart emojis.

Pic credit: @connorfalcon/Instagram

Jessenia Cruz and Connor Brennan bonded on Bachelor in Paradise

Connor and Jessenia both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, however, both left the island single.

Jessenia built a friendship with Connor on the beach, especially after he sang her an original song with her name in it. Jessenia and Connor never pursued one another romantically and instead operated as a support system for one another.

Jessenia pushed Connor to be more assertive in his pursuit of Maurissa Gunn, especially when Riley Christina became his fierce competition. However, Maurissa ultimately chose to explore a relationship with Riley and Connor went home solo.

Meanwhile, Jessenia had a connection with Ivan Hall but quickly ditched him for Chris Conran. Drama arose when Chris Conran quickly ditched Jessenia to pursue Alana Milne, who the cast believed he already had a relationship with before filming BIP. Amidst the drama, Jessenia eventually went home alone.

While Jessenia doesn’t seem to have kept too much contact with Ivan after Bachelor in Paradise, Connor recently attended Ivan Hall’s 30th birthday party.

Connor was one of many Bachelor Nation stars to celebrate Ivan’s milestone birthday. Connor shared photos from the event, where he wore a dapper suit, black turtleneck, necklace, and dress shoes while posing with colorful balloons.

He captioned the post, “turn 30 they said!! Huge happy three-oh to [Ivan Hall] – thanks for letting me steal your balloons.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.