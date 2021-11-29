Jesse Meester’s steak mishap on 90 Day: The Single Life is giving 90 Day fans Darcey Silva flashbacks

Jesse’s problems with steak on 90 Day: The Single Life reminded viewers of a steak incident he had with Darcey Silva. Pic credit: TLC

One of the most famous scenes in 90 Day history came when Jesse Meester and his ex-girlfriend Darcey Silva were trying to cook dinner together and everything fell apart because Darcey wanted Jesse to, “cut it on a bias.”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers were reminded of that fateful scene when Jesse had a problem with his steak while out with Jeniffer Tarazona on the latest episode.

Jesse’s problems with steak have made viewers cringe, laugh, judge, and most certainly remember Jesse’s attitude and the way he goes about things.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers were reminded of another steak incident Jesse Meester had with Darcey Silva

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram shared a meme they created that poked fun at the two bad situations Jesse has had with steak.

In the latest episode, Jesse thought that his steak was raw, took the food out of his mouth in disgust, and asked the waiter to take it away in a dramatic fashion.

When Jesse was with Darcey, their relationship crumbled when Jesse wasn’t cutting the steak the way Darcey was recommending.

In the meme, @steventheskoodilypoop used a clip of Jesse cutting his steak and put it on top of a clip of Jesse cutting steak at Darcey’s house while Darcey said, “If you cut it on a slant, it saves the juice.”

The banner at the top of the meme read, “The real reason Jesse sent back the steak.”

The caption for the post remarked, “Not only it’s raw, it’s also cut biased.”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers have been seeing a lot of Jesse Meester’s body this season

During the premiere episode of The Single Life, viewers saw Jesse’s naked behind three separate times and saw him in his very small underwear on the second episode.

This season is already being pegged as hyper-sexualized by viewers and Jesse’s body is at the center of that notion.

Jesse and Jeniffer have already sparked their sexual chemistry on night one of their first in-person meeting despite Jesse’s claims that he wanted to take his time getting to know Jeniffer better.

Their quickness to be intimate was driven mostly by Jeniffer’s desire to find out if she had sexual chemistry with Jesse.

Stream new episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life on Sundays on Discovery+.