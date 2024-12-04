Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino marks ‘9 years clean and sober’

Mike Sorrentino is getting showered with support after hitting another milestone with his sobriety.

He celebrated the major moment on social media with people applauding him for being clean for nine years.

Viewers of the show have been following Mike’s journey, and he’s inspiring others on the same path.

It’s hard to forget the emotional episode from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where Mike detailed his years-long battle with addiction, which was also chronicled in his book.

The tearful scene featured the 42-year-old sitting with his castmates and opening up about the details of his addiction to prescription opioids and cocaine.

Mike even admitted that in three years, he spent half a million dollars on drugs before finally hitting rock bottom and checking into rehab.

Mike Sorrentino celebrates nine years in his sobriety journey

Mike has come a long way from his past life as an addict, and each December, he takes time to acknowledge and celebrate another year sober.

He did that again in 2024, sharing a slew of photos showing how his life has flourished since he gave up drugs.

“9 years clean & sober!! Now we are free. Time to celebrate 😤🥺,” he wrote in the caption.

The post included snaps of his wife Lauren, who was there with Mike during the early years and supported him during his battle with drugs.

He went to rehab for the second time in 2015, hoping to clean up his act and fulfill his dream of becoming a father.

Lauren and Mike have since tied the knot and welcomed three kids, and those who’ve followed his journey over the years are proud of the MTV star for how far he’s come.

Jersey Shore fans are inspired by Mike

The Jersey Shore star is getting showered with support from fans of the show and others going through their own sobriety journey.

“Watching your journey from jersey shore day 1 to now just shows how much you’ve grown physically and spiritually!! So proud!!! You deserve a beautiful life!” wrote a commenter.

“You inspire me everyday Mike. I’m one year 5 months and 23 days 😌,” noted someone else.

One Instagram user said, “Congratulations, @mikethesituation. I’m about to enter my 3rd year of sobriety thanks to you 🙏🏻.”

Another added, “Congrats Mike So happy for you 💪 my daughter is 20 months clean and sober 👏👏🙏.”

“Something to be infinitely proud of🙏 Well done Mike ❤️, exclaimed someone else.

Check out this throwback scene below of Mike talking about his addiction battle.

