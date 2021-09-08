Jersey Shore: Nikki opens up about marriage and being on the road with Pauly D

Nikki is setting the records straight regarding her future with Pauly D. Pic credit: MTV

Nikki Hall has opened up about marriage and life on the road with Jersey Shore star Pauly D as their relationship grows stronger.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio met Nikki during his MTV show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny. They ended Season 2 as a couple in 2019 and have been dating off and on ever since.

The Jersey Shore roommates have already given Nikki their seal of approval. Nikki even joined Pauly D for Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Yes, things are going quite well for the couple. However, there is one question Nikki is continuously asked, and she’s so over it.

Nikki Hall opens up about marriage

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Nikki was asked if she and Pauly D are getting married anytime soon. Engagement rumors have been swirling around the couple for the past few weeks.

Nikki was brutally honest with her answer, which hopefully stops fans from asking her the question because she thinks it’s a dumb one.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This is the dumbest question I get asked on a daily and no shade to you, but how would I know the answer to that? I’m not one of those girls to hint at getting a ring – I like not knowing,” Nikki responded.

Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

Nikki talks being on the road with Pauly D

Life with Pauly D means Nikki is on the road with him a lot. It also means living in the spotlight. After all, he has been a reality television star for over a decade, and that probably won’t end anytime soon.

Next up Pauly D will appear on Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Season 3. This time around, though, Pauly D is bringing Nikki along so they can help Vinny find his true love.

One fan asked Nikki about keeping certain things private while living life in the public eye.

“We only share what we choose to. Not everything is for social media because once it’s out there, it will always be, and there are those people that will never let you forget. Not that we premediate what to post, but it’s kinda just a mutual subconscious discussion,” she expressed. “And I also don’t like everyone having that much access to my life and business. We put enough out on TV. There has to be a balance.”

Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

There you have it, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans. Nikki Hall has set the record straight on if she and Pauly D are getting married soon. She also dished on finding a balance between keeping things private and sharing with the world.

Do you think Pauly D will propose to Nikki soon?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.