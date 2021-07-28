Jersey Shore: Nicole Polizzi looks like a boss in a leopard bucket hat

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi thrilled her fans with a snap that promoted an event at her New Jersey location of The Snooki Shop. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi looked like a boss in a leopard bucket hat as she promoted an event held at the New Jersey location of her The Snooki Shop.

The reality television star looked stunning in a casual outfit as she gave a peace sign in an image clearly taken to entice her followers to attend the fun event.

Nicole posed against a wall inside her Madison, New Jersey location, which is decorated with black and white striped walls and a giant neon pink sign with the name of her business emblazoned on it.

The businesswoman and television personality gave a peace sign for the camera, smiling slightly, and wore a fun t-shirt with a graphic that read, “I went to The Snooki Shop New Jersey.”

Nicole devotes much of her off-camera time to continue to grow her own brand of clothing, decor, and accessories featured in both the online and brick-and-mortar shops of her stores.

Along with the original New Jersey flagship store, The Snooki Shop also has a Beacon, New York location.

Sip and Shop with Snooki

In the caption of the image, Nicole encouraged her followers to purchase tickets to a fun event held at the Madison location.

She told her followers that she was at the store in preparation for a VIP happening that will be held on Saturday, August 7.

The ticketed shopping event includes time with Nicole at her store, who will help attendees shop. She will also take photographs at each event. Champagne will be provided, and fun add-ons including a goodie bag made specifically by Nicole that includes her Nicole’s favorite items.

Nicole returns to Jersey Shore

Nicole will return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation beginning August 5 in an episode titled “Surprise! It’s A Snooki!”

She will meet her castmates which include Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick, at their Poconos, Pennsylvania hotel in time to celebrate the birthday of her best friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

In a teaser trailer for the season, Nicole jumps out of a large cake with two champagne bottles in her hands.

She is later seen drunkenly dancing on and falling off a stage at the Woodloch Resort, where this season’s episodes were taped earlier this year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.