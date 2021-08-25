Jersey Shore: Is Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi in a rush to have baby number 4 with husband Jionni LaValle?

Will Snooki and her husband Jionni be adding to their family soon? Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Is Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi in a rush to have baby number four with husband Jionni LaValle? The Jersey Shore alum is teasing she may not be done having children, even if her baby daddy doesn’t necessarily agree.

The reality TV starlet loves being a mama. Anyone who follows Snooki on social media knows her babies are her life. Although Snooki is very busy with her three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo, and a booming career, she hasn’t ruled out expanding her family.

Is Snooki in a rush to have baby number four?

As Snooki promotes her new MTV series, Messyness, the topic of having babies on the brain came up in an interview with In Touch. Yes, Snooki wants to have another child, but her husband insists they are done.

“I always said I wanted four, so, maybe in like a year or two, but my husband’s like, ‘Hell no,” she spilled to the weekly magazine.

Fans don’t need to start a bump watch for Snooki anytime soon. She admitted that she isn’t rushing to have another child right now. Snooki is good with her three kids.

When the time comes to think about adding another little one to her family, Snooki joked about how to get her husband on board.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“So, maybe I’ll just trick him and be like, ‘Yeah, babe, I’m on the pill,’ and be like, ‘Oh my God,'” she joked to In Touch.

Seriously, Snooki was just joking, so haters stand down. The pint-size fireball made it clear she was kidding and isn’t here for the trolls, which continuously come at her for her parenting skills.

Will Snooki’s kids ever be on her reality TV shows?

Whether they expand their family or not, one question that Snooki continuously gets is if her children will ever be on reality television.

It’s no secret her husband Jionni doesn’t like the spotlight. Jionni did appear on Jersey Shore for a while but has not filmed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation because he’s not into being on reality television.

Their kids, however, might be a different story. Snooki recently revealed that her son Lorenzo isn’t into following in her footsteps but her daughter Giovanna might.

“He’s like my husband. He’s like, ‘Don’t put me on camera. No pictures.’ My daughter would be into it,” Snooki shared with Us Weekly.

As for little Angelo, well, he’s too young to know about reality TV. However, Angelo loves to show off for the camera, and Snooki loves to film him for social media.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi isn’t ruling out having a fourth child. She will have to convince her husband, Jionni LaValle, it’s a good idea, though. When she’s ready to her expand her family, of course.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.