Jersey Shore cast filming Season 5 without Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast is in the midst of filming its next season for MTV, still without the participation of original cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who stepped back from the show in May of this year to focus on his mental health.

The Sun reported the cast continues to film their everyday lives, but Ronnie has been absent.

The cast members participate in what is known as rolling filming, where MTV’s cameras follow them during their lives and then pull together the necessary footage to create storylines for the long-running reality show.

Shortly after being arrested for domestic violence in the spring, Ronnie shared a statement to his Instagram story where he announced he would be taking this critical step in his journey toward overall wellness.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored too long. My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on.” he wrote, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Ronnie currently appears in the most recent series episodes, which were filmed during the winter at the Woodloch Resort in the Poconos, Pennsylvania.

Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro be seen at all during Season 5 of JSFV?

According to The Sun, who cited a source close to production in their comments, “Ronnie is not filming, at least not as of now. The cast started filming a little here and there two weeks ago, but now they are all filming full force, sans Ron.”

“There is no sign that Ronnie is joining, at least not anytime soon,” the source continued.

Reportedly, Ronnie taking a break from filming might not have been his decision alone.

Another source alleged in May of this year to The Sun that Ronnie’s castmates might have had something to do with this decision. The JSFV cast includes Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, and Mike “The Situaiton” Sorrentino.

“The entire cast has said they don’t want to film with him because they believe he is not mentally stable.”

“They feel he is a ticking time bomb, and he makes all of them look bad,” the source continued of the tight-knit group who have remained close both on and off-camera since the series’ 2009 debut.

Before posting to his Instagram story where he announced he would step back from the series after 11 years, the Sun reported that Ronnie’s castmates “were uncomfortable filming with him moving forward.”

“The cast doesn’t know if Ronnie has been politely fired. He has been part of the filming until now, but they don’t know if anything he has filmed will air,” the report stated.

Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro addressed his issues?

As reported by Monsters and Critics, shortly after Ronnie’s arrest, the reality star at that time was not currently enrolled in any structured rehab or inpatient program because he is attempting to solve his problems on his own.

Since the incident occurred, Ronnie has remained active on social media.

He popped the question to his girlfriend of almost two years, Saffire Matos, with a lovely surprise proposal set up on the beach in late June.

In a caption to the photo, Ronnie wrote, “I love you. Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Till death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

