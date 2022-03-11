Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans slam Lauren Sorrentino for her behavior this season

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans aren’t happy with Lauren Sorrentino this season. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are getting a closer look at the cast’s significant others during the new season but not all of them are liking what they see.

Over the last few episodes, the cast has been vacationing along with their families at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

Everyone’s significant others and children came along for the trip. It’s the first time that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have brought their new baby Romeo along.

During one of the episodes, first-time mom Lauren was struggling to stay awake at the dinner table and appeared snippy with the waiter and her costars. She kept saying she was ready to leave and then pointed out that she had a baby that required 24-hour care.

In a separate clip, Lauren was seen snapping her fingers to get the attention of the wait staff. A move that caught Deena Cortese off guard as she said during a confessional that she never realized how high maintenance Lauren was.

Fans are not used to seeing this side of Lauren and several of them took to social media to share that they weren’t loving the way she’s been acting.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans slam Lauren Sorrentino for her behavior

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are surprised to see the way Lauren has been acting for the past few episodes.

Many of them took to social media to share their opinions of what’s been happening.

One fan said, “I’m not liking [Lauren] this season” and felt she didn’t “want to have fun.”

Fans react to Lauren’s behavior. Pic credit: @ItsJodyToYou/Twitter

A separate critic thought Lauren was getting “too big for her britches” and said she needed to be “reminded of her place!”

Fans react to Lauren’s behavior. Pic credit: @CcM16522419/Twitter

One viewer felt that Lauren was being “super stank” throughout the vacation but had a little more grace for her considering she has been adjusting to being a new mom.

Fans react to Lauren’s behavior. Pic credit: @JMoBrock/Twitter

Even though Lauren had appeared to rub Deena the wrong way, they seemed to get past it pretty quickly as the episodes have progressed. Deena even made a joke about Lauren being high maintenance and referred to her as “bougie” on the most recent episode.

Lauren took the comment in stride and even joked about it on her own Twitter page.

Jersey Shore’s Lauren Sorrentino stars her own skincare line

Regardless of the way Lauren has been portrayed this season, she continues to stay positive both through social media and her podcast that she hosts alongside Mike called Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens.

She also recently announced the launch of her own skincare line, Skincare By Laurens, which is something she’d been working on for a while.

ONE week until Skincare By Laurens will be available ✨ I can’t wait to share these amazing products with you all! 🤍#skincarebylaurens pic.twitter.com/X9ZKnzWwpQ — Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_pesce) March 9, 2022

Her line is set to launch next week.

Fans can continue to keep up with Lauren and the rest of the cast as this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.