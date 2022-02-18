Jenny Kim on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Jenny Kim on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Survivor 42 is coming to CBS in March, and it has released the new list of players competing on the show.

The cast list arrived on February 9, exactly one month before its new season premiere. Since that time, more has been revealed about each of the contestants.

One of the newcomers is a 43-year-old creative designer named Jenny Kim. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor cast member.

Who is Jenny Kim on Survivor?

Jenny Kim is 43 and she is a creative designer from Brooklyn, New York.

Her hobbies include travel, Pilates, writing, and watching movies.

She refers to her husband as her hero, someone who “left Australia to follow his dream to live in New York with two suitcases and enough money to last a few months. He’s not afraid to try something different and take risks. He saved her from settling in life and inspires her to always strive for more.”

In an interview, Jenny said she has joined Survivor 42 because “I’m at a place in my life where I’m really excited for some sort of change.”

“I don’t know if I’m going through a midlife crisis or something. But I really want to shake things up. I’ve been working so hard for so long for people I feel don’t really appreciate me and undervalue me a little bit.”

She also said she lost her job during the pandemic and is looking for a “huge adventure to shake things up for me and figure out what path I need to follow for the rest of my life.”

How can you follow Jenny Kim on Instagram?

Jenny Kim is on Instagram at @jenny00kim.

Her bio reads that she is an “iron butterfly,” “creative director,” and “pilates instructor” who is “wellness focused” with “happiness hacks.”

She has 745 followers and over 650 posts.

She posted her excitement about joining Survivor 42 in an Instagram post.

Her most recent post was with her dog on Valentine’s Day.

What are Jenny Kim’s skills for Survivor 42?

Jenny said that her work in a corporate environment is what prepared her for Survivor 42.

“I came into a workplace that had an established team. It was hard for me to come in and figure out my way into the team,” Jenny said. “I feel like that really prepared me for Survivor, coming into a team that’s established by someone else.

“I had to come in and take the reins and win the favor of a bunch of people who were a little bit skeptical of me at first.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.