Jennifer Pedranti reveals where she stands with RHOC castmates after intense reunion

Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti knows how to forgive and forget, and she did a lot of that during her freshman season on the show.

However, The Real Housewives of Orange County star found her voice in Season 18, even going toe-to-toe with Tamra Judge.

Jenn also had to contend with Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, who had much to say about her personal life and relationship with Ryan Boyajian.

Fast-forward to the reunion, where everything was rehashed, and viewers wonder where things stand between Jenn and the other women.

The first of the three-part series has already aired, featuring a heated moment between Jenn and Emily.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

RHOC viewers are dragging the attorney for her reunion antics, as she also went full force at Katie Ginella.

However, while chatting with her online followers, Jenn shared an interesting update on her relationship with Emily and the other women.

Jennifer Pedranti wants to ‘move forward’ with Emily Simpson

Jenn chatted with her Instagram followers after the reunion, and during the Q&A, she was asked about the state of her relationship with Emily.

Many RHOC fans have bashed the mom of three for digging up legal information about Ryan’s alleged involvement in a gambling scheme.

However, the blonde beauty does not blame Emily for being inquisitive.

“I talked to @rhoc_emilysimpson just last week,” shared Jenn. “She has an ‘attorney mind’… You can’t fault her for the questions. I’m hopeful to put all of this behind us and move forward.”

Pic credit: @jennifer.pedranti/Instagram

Jenn gives an update about her relationship with her RHOC co-stars

Jenn was also asked about her other RHOC castmates during the Q&A, and she confessed that all is well between them

The second-season Housewife has become fast friends with OG Vicki Gunvalson, and she told her Instagram followers, “I adore her.”

Jenn also formed a close bond with Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino, and she was asked about juggling her relationship with the feuding duo.



“I met Alexis this year. She has been a great friend to me,” responded the mom of five. “I love Shannon. I’m NOT getting in the middle of this.”

Pic credit: @jennifer.pedranti/Instagram

Shannon and Alexis had a tumultuous season of filming, but Jenn hopes we’ve seen the end of that.

“I would love this to be over for ALL of them,” she confessed. “Alexis is happy, Shannon is THRIVING! No mean girl BS here. Wishing the best for my friends. That’s it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2 airs Thursday, November 15, at 9/8c on Bravo.