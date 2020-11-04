Jenna Compono Twitter backlash: The Challenge star apologizes to fans for her voting comments

The Challenge star Jenna Compono recently had her Twitter shut down after getting backlash for her comments about the voting process.

Her comments arrived as the United States Presidential election continues to hang in the balance, with mail-in votes still not fully counted in a number of states.

However, Jenna felt the need to make a statement about mail-in voting that certainly riled up plenty of people, including her followers on Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She’d shut down her Twitter, but only for a short while, and has now issued an apology for her remarks.

Jenna gets backlash after tweet about mail-in voting

The 2020 Presidential Election in the United States has brought unique circumstances due to concerns over COVID-19 and being at polling places in person. Many states and their counties allowed voters to cast early mail-in votes ahead of election day.

While the Presidential election unfolded on Tuesday night, not all of those mail-in votes had been officially counted in certain states, which would impact the final results.

The Challenge’s Jenna Compono took to her Twitter to make a statement about the concept of mail-in voting.

“This goes for either party, but I don’t think a mail in ballot should be allowed. That way no one can say they are rigged,” Jenna tweeted with regards to the ongoing voting process.

The original tweet screenshot (below) was captured by an Instagram account @jaychallenge___ and posted on their feed on Wednesday (November 5). Jenna has since deleted the original tweet on her page.

Her original tweet began to get plenty of replies calling out Jenna for what she said. Some people brought up wanting to be safe due to COVID-19 and not vote in person. Others brought up members of the military and elders needing this sort of voting available.

“So military members and elders can’t vote? Good thinking Karen,” a commenter said.

“Obviously that would be differently but giving the option to pure lazy people?” Jenna replied with.

Jenna’s tweet reply to the fan comment was captured in a screenshot shared on the Instagram account mentioned above.

As mentioned above, many states changed their voting requirements for absentee or mail-in ballots for this year’s election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s also worth noting, according to Ballotpedia, that five states tend to use what is called an “all-mail election.” It means voting is done primarily, but not always exclusively, by mail. Those states are Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Many fans know Jenna most recently appeared on The Challenge: Total Madness and had an ongoing storyline involving boyfriend Zach Nichols. While the former Challenge competitor wasn’t there with his girlfriend, he became upset back home over some private social media messages he saw that Jenna sent someone in the past.

Since then, Zach and Jenna seem to have worked things out, and Jenna appears she is doing her best to remedy her earlier Twitter remarks.

The Challenge star issues apology for her comments

Soon after her original tweet, Jenna’s Twitter was shut down, as it was no longer loading any tweets. Most likely, some people reported her comments, or Jenna took action herself to disable her profile.

Her Twitter was showing over 188,000 Followers around that time based on the screenshot below.

A bit later, the Jenna Compono Twitter profile was restored, but it was showing 0 Following and 0 Followers. Once the profile was showing tweets again, Jenna also tweeted an apology to everyone regarding her earlier comments about mail-in voting.

“I would like to formally apologize for a comment I made about the election process,” Jenna tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I did so in the moment without thinking or any empathy. Thanks for bringing it to my attention.”

Jenna’s apology was made swiftly following her earlier controversial remarks, which seems to bode in her favor. In addition, she admitted to being wrong and thanked fans for calling her out.

It’s something that not all stars of The Challenge do but something that may save them from losing fans and being fired from the show. A case in point was Dee Nguyen, who made controversial remarks on social media about Black Lives Matter. She was fired from the MTV show due to her comments.

Fans recently called out Challenge veteran Amanda Garcia, due to what many fans deemed an inappropriate Halloween costume choice she made and shared online.

As of this writing, there have been no comments made by MTV or The Challenge regarding Amanda or Jenna’s recent social media posts, but The Challenge tweeted about waiting for all votes to be counted.

The Challenge Season 36 premiere date is TBA on MTV.