Jenn Tran opens up about toxic relationships after telling Joey about her family on The Bachelor

Jenn Tran won over The Bachelor viewers last week when she went surfing with Joey Graziadei on the second one-on-one date of the season.

But we really got a chance to learn about her after the surf sesh, when she sat down with Joey and opened up about her life.

Jenn grew up with both parents in the home, but it was nowhere near perfect.

She recalled how her parents didn’t get along and fought often, leaving her feeling not good enough and straining her relationship with both parents.

Things got so bad that her parents stopped sharing a bedroom, and her dad moved into the basement for six years.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She also admitted that she didn’t have a great relationship with her father growing up and no longer has a relationship with him.

Jenn opens up about how her upbringing affected her relationships

After Jenn Tran’s emotional confession to Joey played out on Episode 3 of The Bachelor, she took to TikTok to share even more.

She started by thanking The Bachelor fans who reached out to her for all of the support and love she had received.

Then, Jenn went a bit deeper because she wanted to “touch on” the bad relationships she endured because of how she grew up.

She explained that she got into relationships that weren’t that great because she “accepted anybody who would give me love or what I thought was love” because of her low self-esteem.

Jenn went as far as to say that, because of growing up in a broken household, she didn’t know what true love was and “never had a role model” to show her what it was like to be loved healthily.

She continued talking about her relationship history for more than three and a half minutes. You can listen to her whole confession below.

Lea Cayanan calls for ‘grace’ after The Bachelor social media mistake

Jenn Tran’s name resurfaced over the last week when a photo of her kissing Joey Graziadei was tagged as Lea Cayanan instead.

Lea and Jenn are the only Asian American cast members to appear on Season 28 of The Bachelor, and the mistake was called out quickly.

Soon after, Lea took to social media to speak about the error, asking for “grace” as she admitted that we all make mistakes.

She also used the error to point out how Asian Americans are underrepresented and often overlooked in Bachelor Nation and elsewhere. She was happy to take this opportunity to get in on the conversation.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC with a special Tuesday episode airing next week at 8/7c.