Jenelle Evan’s son Jace is so grown up and as tall as her

Jenelle Evans has had her share of difficulties with the Teen Mom 2 franchise in the past.

Whether it was her on again-off again relationship with her husband, David Eason, or his and/or Jenelle’s behavior on and off camera, there has been a great deal of controversy around Jenelle.

While the two have a daughter, Ensley, together, Jenelle has a son Kaiser, with ex Nathan Griffith, and son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle Evans’ eldest son, Jace, has grown up into a handsome young man

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Jace grow up from a newborn, and now, much to fans’ astonishment, he is already 12 years old.

Jace is involved in soccer, and Jenelle recently posted a couple of photos of the two of them together. Jace looks so grown up and is actually as tall as his mom already.

Jenelle captioned the post and pictures by saying, “It’s officially #SoccerSeason (soccer ball and sun emojis).”

Teen Mom 2 viewers could not get over how old Jace is and looked

Teen Mom 2 fans couldn’t get over how much Jace has grown up and how old he looks in the photos.

One fan stated, “I cant believe that’s Jace he is so grown up and tall like what is happening right now lol #jenelleevans,” while another agreed saying, “Omgggg is that jace i really watched him grow up (two purple hearts) Janelle u will forever b my favorite #teenmom.”

Two other viewers talked about how handsome and sweet Jace seems to be, while also stating how old they feel that Jace is already 12.

While all of the fans couldn’t believe how fast Jace grew up, some commented on the fact that he was involved with, and playing, soccer. One woman wrote, “Good luck with your soccer season!!”

Another viewer exclaimed how much Jenelle and Jace looked alike as she declared, “That is so your twin he got so big good luck for the season.”

Jenelle and Jace on one of the scariest moments in Teen Mom 2 history

One of the last times Teen Mom 2 fans saw Jace and Jenelle together on the show was when he was in the car with Jenelle during her road rage incident where she was screaming and yelling at another guy who was driving erratically, as she stated.

Then, Jenelle had Jace call 911 as she followed the man to his house and pulled a gun out in her own car with Jace in it. As the camera rolled, fans could see how afraid Jace was during the whole scenario.

Hopefully, since her firing from Teen Mom 2 back in May of 2019, Jenelle has formed a tighter relationship with her son, Jace, and has become more of a constant presence in his life.

